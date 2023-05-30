Business Day TV speaks to RMB bond trader Michelle Wohlberg
Frankie Dettori hoping for one last hurrah in his final Derby
The world’s best-known jockey has twice won the race and partners Arrest on Saturday
Racing fans will flock to Epsom on Saturday to watch Frankie Dettori try to make his last ride in the famous race a winning one. The Italian-born jockey will partner Arrest trained by Thady Gosden.
To be honest, the Derby hasn’t been a great race for the world’s best-known jockey. He has won the race twice on Authorized (2007) and Golden Horn (2015).
Judged on his win in the Chester Vase, Arrest has good each-way claims and is quoted at 6-1 in ante-post betting.
“I’m very fortunate I’ve won two and it’s still the most famous race in the world,” said Dettori. “At least I’m going into my last year with a great chance,” he added.
Asked whom he regarded as the biggest threat, Dettori opted for Passenger, who has been supplemented by Sir Michael Stoute at a cost of £85,000. The veteran trainer has won the Derby six times.
John Gosden recently took Arrest for a spin around the Epsom track and he’s proven over 12 furlongs stamina is not an issue affecting his chances.
At Monday’s acceptance stage, 16 horses were confirmed including the two 7-2 joint favourites, Military Order and Auguste Rodin.
Military Order — trained by Charlie Appelby and the probable mount of William Buick — is a full-brother to 2021 Derby victor, Adayar. Auguste Rodin still has his supporters despite a disappointing last run when favourite for the 2000 Guineas.
Interestingly, a pundit at Sporting Life in the UK feels there is no value in the 7-2 on offer about Auguste Rodin. He wrote: “There are countless examples of O’Brien colts bouncing back and Little Big Bear did just that at Haydock last Saturday. Perhaps Auguste Rodin will do the same, but as preparations go he’s not had the smoothest of passages to Epsom and makes precious little appeal at his current odds.”
Oisin Murphy — back in action after serving a 14-month ban — says he has won his battle with alcoholism and fancies his chances on Andrew Balding’s Dante Stakes winner, The Foxes (10-1).
“We were thrilled with him at York — he obviously improved from the Craven [at Newmarket]. In the Dante, I counted for a few seconds before I asked him to go and he ran on like a really exciting horse,” said Murphy.
“He’s easy to ride, relaxes beautifully and you couldn’t ask for a nicer character. We don’t really know until race day if he’ll stay the extra two furlongs, but it was a truly run Dante that he won and it’ll be nice finding out,” he added.
Irish trainer Jessica Harrington sends over Sprewell who won the Leopardstown Derby Trial and is a 9-1 chance in the market.
Animal Rights protesters, who delayed the start of the Grand National, have publicly voiced their determination to mobilise 1,000 people and interrupt proceedings at Epsom, which has resulted in the Jockey Club being granted a high court injunction against them.
Jockey Club CEO Nevin Truesdale said: “Our number one priority will always be to ensure that the safety of all our human and equine participants and racegoers, officials and our own employees is not compromised.
“We will never tolerate a repeat of the illegal disruption we saw on Grand National day and we welcome the high court ruling,” he said.
