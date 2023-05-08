Sport / Other Sport

Nadal missing French Open would be ‘brutal’ for the sport — Federer

Withdrawal from Italian Open boost fears King of Clay may miss Paris Major too

08 May 2023 - 14:30 Manasi Pathak
Spain's Rafael Nadal is pictured during a press conference. File photo: ENRIQUE CALVO/REUTERS
Spain's Rafael Nadal is pictured during a press conference. File photo: ENRIQUE CALVO/REUTERS

Bengaluru — Roger Federer says he hopes Rafa Nadal will recover in time for the French Open, and it would be a “brutal” blow to tennis if the 14-time Roland Garros champion misses 2023.

Nadal has been dealing with a hip injury he suffered at the Australian Open in January. Fears that the Spaniard may miss the Paris Grand Slam rose after he pulled out of this week’s Italian Open.

Nadal skipped last week’s Madrid Open and also missed tournaments at Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Barcelona.

“It would be brutal, it would be tough for tennis if Rafa isn’t going to be there,” 20-time Grand Slam winner Federer told Sky Sports on Sunday at Formula One’s Miami Grand Prix. “I still hope so, I saw he pulled out of Rome so I wish him the best.

“Obviously, Novak [Djokovic] hasn’t been playing that much so I hope he’s going to be strong as well and then all the young guys coming through as well,” said Federer, who retired from professional tennis in 2022.

Nadal competed at the French Open every year since winning the first of his men's record 22 Major titles in Paris in 2005. The claycourt Major begins on May 28.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
Neil Powell emphasises building new Sharks style
Sport / Rugby
2.
Success for Laird at track where his father ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Guardiola angry over Haaland’s penalty gesture
Sport / Soccer
4.
Haters give me energy, says Sundowns coach Mokwena
Sport / Soccer
5.
Riveiro dreams of Champions League — but first ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Nadal to miss Madrid Open after recovery setback

Sport / Other Sport

Djokovic returns to Tour seeking strong start on clay

Sport / Other Sport

Nadal, Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime pull out of Monte Carlo Masters

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.