Sport / Other Sport

Nadal, Alcaraz and Auger-Aliassime pull out of Monte Carlo Masters

The world No 13 has failed to recover from an injury that has sidelined him for months

04 April 2023 - 17:29 Karolos Grohmann
Spain's Rafael Nadal. Picture: LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS
Spain's Rafael Nadal. Picture: LOREN ELLIOTT/REUTERS

Berlin — Rafa Nadal will miss next week’s Monte Carlo Masters having failed to recover in time from an injury that has sidelined him for months, he said on Tuesday, shortly before top-10 players Carlos Alcaraz and Felix Auger-Aliassime also pulled out of the tournament.

Nadal was forced to skip the Masters 1000 event in Indian Wells in March and the Miami Open that ended last week, as he continues his recovery from a hip issue that ended his Australian Open title defence in the second round in January.

“Unfortunately I am still not ready to compete and will miss one of those special tournaments I always love to play,” Nadal said.

“Monte Carlo is and has been a key event in my career, but I will have to miss it again since I am still not ready to compete without the risk of getting injured. I will continue the process of getting ready to come back.”

His absence from competitions means that Nadal days ago dropped four places to 13th in the rankings, ending his record 912-week stay inside the top 10.

The Spaniard, who has won Monte Carlo 11 times, still hopes to be fit for the French Open in May, a clay court tournament he has dominated for years, having won there 14 times.

World No 2 Alcaraz, who had an injury-plagued start to the season, was last in action at last week’s Miami Open, where he was beaten in the semifinal by Italian Jannik Sinner.

“After two months of competing, I am happy to be back home but sad that I finished my semifinal match in Miami with discomfort,” the US Open champion said in a post on social media. “After visiting my doctor today … and being evaluated, I won’t be able to go to Monte Carlo to start the clay court tour.

“I have post-traumatic arthritis in my left hand and muscle discomfort in my spine that needs rest to cope with all that is to come.”

Canadian Auger-Aliassime, ranked seventh in the world, said he has been struggling with a left knee issue. “[I] decided it was the smartest decision to take some time off so I’m able to fully heal and recover before my next tournament at the Madrid Open,” Auger-Aliassime wrote on Instagram.

Reuters

subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Commenting is subject to our house rules.

Most read

1.
MOGAMAD ALLIE: Sundowns seek to break North ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
NEIL MANTHORP: From pitch to plane in less time ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
AmaZulu ditch ‘Fohloza’ as head coach
Sport / Soccer
4.
Bavuma, Markram and Magala turnarounds exemplify ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Lots to smile about for Proteas and SA cricket
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

Nadal out of top 10 for first time in 18 years

Sport / Other Sport

Younger rivals back Djokovic to break Graf’s record as World No 1

Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz, Rybakina head for ‘Sunshine Double’ in Miami

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.