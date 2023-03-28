Andreescu leaves court in wheelchair, Tsitsipas into Miami last 16

Market sentiment gets further support from receding fears of crisis in the banking sector
The lack of convictions for vandalism and theft of public infrastructure creates the impression thse are regarded as petty crimes
Cilliers Brink was elected with 109 votes, beating COPE councillor Ofentse Moalusi, who got 102 votes
Politics is about winning hearts and minds. Rise Mzansi seems exclusively focused on the mind, at the expense of the heart
Reeza Isaacs will leave at the end of June after more than a decade at the company
As the two events would hit the rand and thus be inflationary, the MPC would not want to go into such a period with figures that are too low
Phiri joins a growing number of business leaders publicly showing their frustration
Moscow reiterates its commitment to the New START arms control treaty even as Washington backs out of exchanging information on its nuclear forces
SA’s floundering senior men’s national team can hardly compare with their flourishing counterparts from Morocco
The event runs from 8am-3pm and is open to all classic-car owners, with a donation to Hospice Wits as the entry fee
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu left the court in a wheelchair at the Miami Open on Monday after retiring hurt from her last-16 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Cristian Garin to reach the fourth round.
After the first set was hit by a two-hour rain delay, Canadian Andreescu went down in the third game of the second, grabbing her left ankle. Alexandrova advanced 7-6(0) 0-2 (ret) and will next face Petra Kvitova, who defeated Varvara Gracheva 7-5 7-6(5).
“I’m just really sorry that it happened to [Andreescu],” Alexandrova said. “Seeing her on the court in so much pain, it’s just painful to watch.
“You cannot help, you just can do nothing, which is terrible. And I think she’s going to be fine soon, and I’m wishing for her speedy recovery.”
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka needed just more than an hour to beat former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-2, while Elena Rybakina beat Elise Mertens 6-4 6-3.
Rybakina, who won the Indian Wells crown in California, will become only the fifth woman to win the “Sunshine Double” if she triumphs in Miami.
Earlier, Tsitsipas defeated Chilean qualifier Garin 6-3 4-6 6-4 to set up a meeting with Russian 14th seed Karen Khachanov, who won 6-2 6-4 against Czech Jiri Lehecka.
Tsitsipas, still dealing with a persisting shoulder issue and playing his first match of the Miami fortnight following a bye and walkover in the opening two rounds, served 12 aces and saved three of four break points in the two-hour match.
“I was waiting for a very long time to get out there and play,” said Tsitsipas. “It almost felt like a vacation this last week, staying in Miami, so I am glad I got started. It was difficult out there against an opponent that has shown good tennis against top players in the past.”
The match remained on serve until Tsitsipas broke for a 5-3 lead in the opening frame before going on to hold at love to grab the first set without facing a break point.
Tsitsipas was tested early in the second set when he fell behind 0-40 and needed to win five consecutive points to hold serve and draw level at 1-1 but could not repeat that escape at 4-5 as Garin broke to love to force a decider.
The Greek squandered two break point chances in the opening game of a third set but got the break he would need at 4-4 when Garin double-faulted while at 40-30 in a game the Chilean went on to lose before Tsitsipas served out the match.
Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo stunned fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 7-5, while Frenchman Adrian Mannarino knocked out eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5) 7-6(0) and American Frances Tiafoe lost 6-3 6-4 to Lorenzo Sonego.
In other women’s matches, third seed Jessica Pegula beat Poland’s Magda Linette 6-1 7-5 after breaking four times during a 28-minute first set and then erasing a 5-2 double-break by Linette to avoid being pushed into a decider.
Pegula, a Miami semifinalist in 2022 who lives about 30 minutes from the tournament venue, has not dropped a set over her first three matches and will next face Russia’s Anastasia Potapova, a 6-4 7-6(4) winner over China’s Zheng Qinwen.
Italian 25th seed Martina Trevisan enjoyed a 6-3 6-3 win over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, the Latvian 24th seed, to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article? Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.
Andreescu leaves court in wheelchair, Tsitsipas into Miami last 16
Ekaterina Alexandrova advances to the quarterfinals to face Petra Kvitova
Former US Open champion Bianca Andreescu left the court in a wheelchair at the Miami Open on Monday after retiring hurt from her last-16 match against Ekaterina Alexandrova, while Stefanos Tsitsipas beat Cristian Garin to reach the fourth round.
After the first set was hit by a two-hour rain delay, Canadian Andreescu went down in the third game of the second, grabbing her left ankle. Alexandrova advanced 7-6(0) 0-2 (ret) and will next face Petra Kvitova, who defeated Varvara Gracheva 7-5 7-6(5).
“I’m just really sorry that it happened to [Andreescu],” Alexandrova said. “Seeing her on the court in so much pain, it’s just painful to watch.
“You cannot help, you just can do nothing, which is terrible. And I think she’s going to be fine soon, and I’m wishing for her speedy recovery.”
Australian Open champion Aryna Sabalenka needed just more than an hour to beat former French Open winner Barbora Krejcikova 6-3 6-2, while Elena Rybakina beat Elise Mertens 6-4 6-3.
Rybakina, who won the Indian Wells crown in California, will become only the fifth woman to win the “Sunshine Double” if she triumphs in Miami.
Earlier, Tsitsipas defeated Chilean qualifier Garin 6-3 4-6 6-4 to set up a meeting with Russian 14th seed Karen Khachanov, who won 6-2 6-4 against Czech Jiri Lehecka.
Tsitsipas, still dealing with a persisting shoulder issue and playing his first match of the Miami fortnight following a bye and walkover in the opening two rounds, served 12 aces and saved three of four break points in the two-hour match.
“I was waiting for a very long time to get out there and play,” said Tsitsipas. “It almost felt like a vacation this last week, staying in Miami, so I am glad I got started. It was difficult out there against an opponent that has shown good tennis against top players in the past.”
The match remained on serve until Tsitsipas broke for a 5-3 lead in the opening frame before going on to hold at love to grab the first set without facing a break point.
Tsitsipas was tested early in the second set when he fell behind 0-40 and needed to win five consecutive points to hold serve and draw level at 1-1 but could not repeat that escape at 4-5 as Garin broke to love to force a decider.
The Greek squandered two break point chances in the opening game of a third set but got the break he would need at 4-4 when Garin double-faulted while at 40-30 in a game the Chilean went on to lose before Tsitsipas served out the match.
Argentinian Francisco Cerundolo stunned fifth seed Felix Auger-Aliassime 6-2 7-5, while Frenchman Adrian Mannarino knocked out eighth seed Hubert Hurkacz 7-6(5) 7-6(0) and American Frances Tiafoe lost 6-3 6-4 to Lorenzo Sonego.
In other women’s matches, third seed Jessica Pegula beat Poland’s Magda Linette 6-1 7-5 after breaking four times during a 28-minute first set and then erasing a 5-2 double-break by Linette to avoid being pushed into a decider.
Pegula, a Miami semifinalist in 2022 who lives about 30 minutes from the tournament venue, has not dropped a set over her first three matches and will next face Russia’s Anastasia Potapova, a 6-4 7-6(4) winner over China’s Zheng Qinwen.
Italian 25th seed Martina Trevisan enjoyed a 6-3 6-3 win over former French Open champion Jelena Ostapenko, the Latvian 24th seed, to reach the quarterfinals of a WTA 1000 event for the first time.
Reuters
Would you like to comment on this article?
Sign up (it's quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.
Most read
Related Articles
US visa ban forces Djokovic to withdraw from Indian Wells
Medvedev beats Rublev in Dubai for hard-court hat-trick
Djokovic says return to top spot more special after tough year
Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.