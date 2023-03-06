Sport / Other Sport

US visa ban forces Djokovic to withdraw from Indian Wells

Serbian is denied entry as he refuses to be vaccinated for Covid-19

06 March 2023 - 13:57 Rory Carroll
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 32 match against Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in Dubai on February 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Rula Rouhana
Serbia's Novak Djokovic in action during his round of 32 match against Czech Republic's Tomas Machac in Dubai on February 28 2023. Picture: REUTERS/Rula Rouhana

Los Angeles — Novak Djokovic has formally withdrawn from the Indian Wells tournament, organisers said on Sunday in an indication that the world No 1’s application for a Covid-19 vaccine waiver to enter the US might have failed.

The Serbian, who is one of the most high-profile athletes unvaccinated against the virus, applied to the US government in February for special permission to play at ATP Masters events at Indian Wells and Miami.

“Novak Djokovic has withdrawn from the 2023 BNP Paribas Open. With his withdrawal, Nikoloz Basilashvili moves into the field,” organisers said in a statement late on Sunday.

The US bars unvaccinated foreigners from entry into the country, a policy that is expected to be lifted when the government ends its Covid-19 emergency declarations on May 11.

Djokovic has not competed at the back-to-back ATP Masters events in Indian Wells and Miami, two of the biggest tournaments on the ATP calendar and known as the “Sunshine Double”, since 2019.

No-one from Djokovic’s team was immediately available to comment on the withdrawal.

Last Friday, Florida senators Rick Scott and Marco Rubio wrote to US President Joe Biden urging him to grant the waiver request. Indian Wells tournament director Tommy Haas, the US Tennis Association and the US Open were among those also hoping the 22-time Grand Slam champion would be allowed to enter.

He would have been a heavy favourite to win his sixth Indian Wells title when the tournament kicks off in the Southern California desert on Wednesday.

Djokovic, who missed 2022’s Australian Open due to his vaccination status and was not allowed into the US for 2022’s US Open, has said he would skip Grand Slams rather than have a Covid-19 shot.

He won his record-tying 22nd Major championship at the Australian Open in January.

Reuters

