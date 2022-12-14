Charles Dickens needs a Messi finish to take Cape Guineas

In currency markets, the dollar fell again after tumbling against a range of major currencies on Tuesday
Racing needs Charles Dickens to stay unbeaten in Saturday’s Hollywoodbets Cape Guineas at Kenilworth every bit as much as Argentina will need Lionel Messi in Sunday’s World Cup final.
Every sport needs a hero, and racing fans believe Charles Dickens is the new equine star after five successive wins. Trainer Candice Bass-Robinson’s colt is the hot favourite at 5-10.
This means — with the exception of big players — the three-year-old is not going to help the average punter with festive expenses.
So the race needs to be approached in a way that could see backers in the payout queue and here is the suggestion: double float Charles Dickens and Union Square in the quartet with Cousin Casey, Shoemaker, Anfields Rocket, At My Command and Aussie Banker. The bet will cost R240.
While the Cousin Casey camp have made no secret of their view that their Equus award winner can topple the favourite, there is no escaping that the Glen Kotzen inmate is drawn close to the nearby highway.
It sets Grant van Niekerk quite a poser and he has already been criticised by Kotzen for his ride on the three-year-old filly, Hold My Hand, in her penultimate start.
Charles Dickens and Anfield's Rocket are also drawn deep with the latter making his first appearance in the Hollywood Syndicate colours after they bought the Graham Beck winner from Robert Maroun.
Which brings us to the Mike de Kock duo of Union Square and Shoemaker who have both drawn favourable barriers.
Union Square — surely overpriced at 16-1 — has two big factors in his favour. The son of Rafeef is drawn in barrier four, and he will love the long Kenilworth straight which gives him time to get into top gear.
A win for the De Kock yard would be timely with the trainer’s son, Mathew, having tied the knot 24 hours earlier.
Bernard Fayd’Herbe has ridden in many Cape Guineas races in his illustrious career and will be pleased De Kock has entrusted him with the ride on Shoemaker.
Punters have burnt their fingers on Shoemaker in his past two starts and many will fancy him to turn the tables on his stablemate, but not this column.
With Keagan De Melo in such devastating form, At My Command warrants quartet inclusion especially as he is drawn in pole position. Aussie Banker is at far longer odds of 30-1 yet Richard Fourie might just get him into the placings.
In the final analysis, Charles Dickens is the selection to beat Union Square, Cousin Casey and Shoemaker.
The supporting feature — the Peninsula Handicap — looks as big a minefield as last Saturday’s Grand Heritage but Kotzen has a live hope here in the well-drawn Han Solo.
Happily, the gelding was our selection for the Algoa Cup and — a look at his form figures — reveals he has finished either first or second in his past six starts.
Somerset Maugham, Imelenzeyokududuma and Future Prince will all have their supporters in a competitive handicap in which — once again — the draw may prove crucial.
After her lacklustre performance at the Vaal on Tuesday, Rain In Holland (63-100 to 28-10 — work that one out) will be an absentee from the Victress Stakes leaving the way clear for the finish to be fought out by Marina and Chansonette.
Marina could cap a memorable meeting for Candice Bass-Robinson as last month’s second behind Make It Snappy now looks top form in view of the result of the Cape Fillies Guineas.
KENILWORTH SELECTIONS
CAPE GUINEAS
1 (11) Charles Dickens
2 (4) Union Square
3 (14) Cousin Casey
4 (7) Shoemaker
PENINSULA HANDICAP
1 (4) Han Solo
2 (10) Somerset Maugham
3 (3) Imilenzeyokududuma
4 (11) Future Prince
VICTRESS STAKES
1 (4) Marina
2 (5) Chansonette
3 (3) Silver Darling
4 (7) Bye Bye Bombshell
VAAL (Thursday)
1st Race: (9) Prayuponastar (1) Heart And Mind (2) Smelting (3) Gaetana
2nd Race: (1) Tre Amici (4) Last Survivor (11) Southern Style (12) Mother Of Pearl
3rd Race: (11) Turnthebeataround (9) Three Strands (3) Reggies Girl (10) Tree Fairy
4th Race: (6) Fog Bank (5) Archimides (7) Magic Prince (1) Godfather
5th Race: (8) Future Pearl (7) Sequoia (1) Bey Suyay (4) Meridius
6th Race: (3) Trust The Fire (2) Phinda Mzala (4) Looking Hot (7) Bridge Of Spies
7th Race: (1) Rozara (5) Rose For Trippi (3) Mythical Dream (4) Blue Waters
8th Race: (6) Melech (9) Meteoric (3) Esqueville (8) Mescal
9th Race: (9) Linganomore (7) Raratonga Rose (11) Global Breeze (1) Master Of Coin
