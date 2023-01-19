Wide draw not a worry for At My Command

The fear of a recession, heightened by disappointing US data, has weighed on the market
While Keagan De Melo will be delighted with Make It Snappy’s barrier in the WSB Met, this season’s leading rider has a wide draw to overcome on At My Command in Saturday’s Politician Stakes at Kenilworth.
Several fancied Met contenders landed favourable draws for the big race when positions were determined on Wednesday including Jet Dark, Kommetdieding and Sparking Water.
Not so lucky was three-year-old, Cousin Casey, along with the Vaughan Marshall duo of Rascallion and Linebacker.
Bookmakers clearly feel a wide draw won’t inconvenience At My Command in the Politician Stakes and have the son of Querari at 12-10 in early betting.
The form of Brett Crawford’s three-year-old is superior to any of his 10 rivals and he is looking a bargain buy at R260,000.
A runner with a superb pedigree is Narina Trogon, a son of Silvano out of the outstanding mare Beach Beauty. After a maiden win under De Melo the colt has managed only one placing in his next four outings.
However, that placing was a third behind Without Question and — now better off at the weights with that rival — Narina Trogon could be the one to chase the favourite home.
Rockpool is chasing a hat-trick and — with the well-drawn Scalini — look the pick of the remainder.
Richard Fourie is an eye-catching jockey booking for Safe Return in the fifth and the son of William Longsword should make a bold bid to notch his fourth win. Bereave — with inform JP van der Merwe in the saddle — looks the right horse for the swinger.
Saartjie — a R700,000 daughter of Dynasty — looks worth a punt in the fourth race with jockey Grant van Niekerk drawn in pole position. The filly hails from a strong Australian family and her grandam, Absolut Glam, was a grade 1 winner in her home country.
Turffontein has two feature races — the Sea Cottage Stakes and Swallow Stakes — on their eight-race card on Sunday.
The former race could provide an exciting finish between Bonete and None Other and it’s a tough task to choose between the two. None Other has done this column proud but Bonete, who looks every inch an Oaks prospect, could further enhance the reputation of her dam, Ilha Bela.
After an excellent first season, Sweet Pepper has the highest merit-rating in the Swallow Stakes and the daughter of Trippi is likely to be sent off favourite.
One can say Sweet Pepper has been somewhat disappointing in her three starts this term and she might battle to concede 4kg to Southern Skies.
Bred at Maine Chance Farms — the stud responsible for last week’s sale stopper at the Premier Sale — Southern Skies cost R500,000 as a yearling and showed a clean pair of heels to her rivals on her debut in October. Expect a big run by the daughter of Vercingetorix.
SELECTIONS
KENILWORTH
(Pick 6)
3rd Race: (13) Contiguous (12) Intimidator (2) Augusta Blue (5) Shoefella
4th Race: (1) Saartjie (9) Royal Invitation (8) Lady Silvano (3) Alphabetty
5th Race: (2) Safe Return (1) Bereave (3) Captain Bombshell (4) Sun Dazed
6th Race: (4) Lion's Head (6) Silver Falcon (1) Voldemort (7) Shampompo Shampizi
7th Race: (11) At My Command (7) Narina Trogon (10) Rockpool (3) Scalini
8th Race: (5) Cosmic Event (12) Nothingelsematters (4) Mucho Dinero (13) Professor Snape
TURFFONTEIN
(Sunday)
6th Race: (7) Southern Skies (1) Sweet Pepper (2) Maharanee (5) Flowerbomb
7th Race: (10) Bonete (9) None Other (3) Pragmatist (2) Otto Luyken
Wide draw not a worry for At My Command
Keagan De Melo partners the son of Querari in the Politician Stakes
