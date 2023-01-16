Make It Snappy Met price slashed after booking of De Melo

China’s GDP expanded 3% in 2022, missing the official target of ‘around 5.5%’ and marking the second-worst performance since 1976
World Sports Betting — sponsors of the Met scheduled for January 28 — have slashed the price of Brett Crawford’s filly, Make It Snappy, to 5-1 after the booking of Keagan De Melo for the three-year-old.
Owned by the Hollywood Syndicate, the daughter of Dynasty was impressive when winning the grade 1 Paddock Stakes at Kenilworth on King’s Plate day.
Louis Mxothwa rode Make It Snappy in the Paddock Stakes but — as his usual riding weight is 55kg — it would have been a battle for him to make 51,5kg for the big race.
However, there is one historical fact that Make It Snappy's supporters need to consider — Oh Susanna’s win in 2017 was the first victory by a three-year-old filly in the Met for over 100 years.
With Hollywood ambassador Anthony Delpech telling Turftalk that the filly had taken the Paddock Stakes “well”, all that remains for the Crawford team is a favourable draw when barrier positions are decided at a function at the Waterfront on Wednesday evening.
Connections of second favourite Kommetdieding — now at 9-2 — will be hoping 2022’s Met winner draws well for the race again.
Though there were only 11 runners, Gavin Lerena was drawn in pole position and beat Jet Dark by three-parts of a length. In the Hollywoodbets Durban July some six months ago, the Elusive Fort colt drew stall 13 out of the 18 runners.
Jet Dark — the ruling 7-2 favourite for the Met — had a reasonable draw of nine for the July and trainer Justin Snaith will be hoping his charge doesn’t get a horror draw similar to last season’s Drill Hall Stakes when the Trippi colt was drawn 14 out of 14.
There seems to be plenty of confidence about another three-year-old set to line up against his elders — trainer Glen Kotzen is bullish that Cousin Casey has the class to take top honours.
A R375,000 son of Vercingetorix owned by Ravi Naidoo, Cousin Casey really made pundits sit up and take notice when winning the grade 2 Golden Horseshoe on Durban July day. The colt did well to overcome a wide draw that day.
De Melo bids to add to his seasonal tally on Tuesday when he travels to the Vaal for six mounts at the Free State track.
Three of the sextet are for trainer Johan Janse van Vuuren and his juvenile, Explicit Content, could get the ball rolling for De Melo in the first event on the card.
A R400,000 son of Vercingetorix, Explicit Content was well backed on his debut last month but had to settle for second place behind Midnight Fusion.
Quixote — a R325,000 son of Querari — is another Van Vuuren inmate with sound claims and owners Laurence Wernars and Harry Wilson will be hoping the three-year-old can exit the maiden ranks by winning the fourth race.
De Melo will have to overcome a wide draw if he is to beat Raptor Island and Silvano’s Song, who both have favourable barrier positions.
SELECTIONS
1st Race: (4) Xplicit Content (5) American Graffiti (1) Circle Of Grace (3) Linkin Navigator
2nd Race: (2) Divine Moonlight (6) White Hills (7) Women Of Fame (3) Duellona
3rd Race: (6) Gimmealight (3) Tulip Tree (5) Que Ceu Azul (1) Orarari Gold
4th Race: (1) Quixote (2) Silvano’s Song (3) Raptor Island (7) The Mo Man
5th Race: (4) October Fair (8) Toto’s Dream (7) Just Be Nice (1) Dancing Arabian
6th Race: (7) Elembee (1) Littlemarysunshine (2) Lady Regent (5) Call The Wind
7th Race: (1) Ipso Facto (2) Thymetoshine (4) Wind Water (6) Permesso Avanti
8th Race: (7) Save The Queen (4) Pinch Hit (2) Fog Bank (8) After Hours
Make It Snappy Met price slashed after booking of De Melo
Dynasty filly was an impressive winner of the Paddock Stakes
