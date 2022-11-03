New rules for the race to net zero as climate-change disaster looms

European shares opened nearly 1% lower after even heavier falls in Asia and a 1.25% surge in the dollar
Achieving climate-action targets requires fundamental changes to the way business is done. According to the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Changen (IPCC), the probability of avoiding the worst impacts of climate change is shrinking — we have to halve greenhouse gas emissions by 2030 and reach net-zero emissions by 2050. And to ensure these changes matter, we need to limit the total amount of global emissions between now and 2050, thereby remaining within the so-called “carbon budget” for the planet.
In response, governments and the private sector are setting targets for emissions reductions. While many companies express these as net-zero 2050 targets, others use what are known as “science-based targets”. Science-based targets include intermediate targets that ensure that the global carbon budget isn’t spent before 2050.
Many companies are not yet engaging with what climate targets imply in practice. Unless they develop clear and achievable transition plans backed by documented evidence – as is increasingly required by stakeholders, investors and regulators – they risk exposure to massive reputational and financial risks, including the risk that their climate efforts will be branded as greenwashing.
The role of carbon offsets
The pace at which regulations and best practice are changing introduces uncertainties that can make the process of developing and updating rigorous transition plans challenging. For example, many companies are exploring the option of buying carbon offsets to help achieve their emissions reductions. Before including carbon offsets as an element of transition plans, however, it is critical to understand what role offsets are expected to play in reaching net-zero emissions by 2050 — and how this may differ from the role offsets have historically played in meeting emissions targets.
Carbon offsets are generated when one party pays for emissions that have been avoided or removed from the atmosphere by another party. Offsets help to reduce mitigation costs by incentivising the implementation of the least-cost emissions-reduction options. Where emissions reductions are mandated by law, the use of offsets is carefully controlled. However, voluntary offsets are traded on a voluntary market, which has emerged globally with little to no centralised co-ordination (though initiatives are under way to bring in some level of standardisation).
The pressure to reach net-zero emissions by 2050 has led to questions about whether these emissions savings are always credible and permanent and whether there is any double counting of reductions. Concerns also exist that some organisations are using offsets to avoid the deep structural changes needed to reach net zero.
To ensure appropriate use of offsets in the overall climate response, rigorous accounting rules need to be set, including at the international level.
Net-zero science-based targets require that all possible reasonable mitigation measures are implemented before offsets are applied. Offsets can then be used to remove residual “hard-to-abate” emissions and to reduce emissions beyond a company’s value chain to help society transition to net zero as quickly as possible.
Many companies still mention offsets as part of their approach to reach net zero without addressing this limitation on their use. These companies could be struggling to come to grips with the complexity of a science-based net zero transition, or they could be trying to hide a lack of a willingness and commitment to make the enormous changes required to decarbonise. In an age of increasing impatience with corporate greenwashing, any suspicion of the latter is likely to elicit a strong reaction from stakeholders.
To ensure appropriate use of offsets in the overall climate response, rigorous accounting rules need to be set, including at the international level. Over the next few weeks international climate negotiators will continue to work to resolve outstanding questions on emissions trading – some of the most difficult issues contained in Article 6 of the Paris Agreement – at COP27 in Egypt. And while these negotiations are critical, companies cannot afford to wait until there is complete clarity before developing and adopting urgent and credible climate transition plans.
Making the structural changes required to reach net zero emissions within the global carbon budget will benefit society, but it will also support sustainable operations and, ultimately, the company’s bottom line.
• Dr Cohen was a lead author on the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change’s sixth assessment report, Cloete is a development economist, and Amod an economist and director at Clarity Global Strategic Communications.
