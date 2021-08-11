Sport / Other Sport LALI STANDER: Savour the small wins and victory might land on you It's impossible to say how and why we play well or badly, but some anecdotes give us food for thought BL PREMIUM

One minute you are playing the best golf of your life; the next you are fighting a case of the hooks. Or the slices. Or the yips. Exactly what it is that you have done differently to bring about this violent change in form, you will probably never know.

Fortunately, it can happen in the reverse too. You can go from no-hoper to hero overnight — without ever really knowing what that answer is. And, even if you did find the answer, it’s not much good, since the question is likely to change by the time you tee it up again...