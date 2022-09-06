×

Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz battles past Čilić to set up clash with Sinner

New-generation Grand Slam quarterfinal in the US Open awaits after two five-setters

06 September 2022 - 17:23 Rory Carroll
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after his match against Marin Cilic on day eight of the 2022 US Open tennis tournament at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, the US. Picture: GEOFF BURKE/USA TODAY SPORTS
Carlos Alcaraz celebrates after his match against Marin Cilic on day eight of the 2022 US Open tennis tournament at the Arthur Ashe Stadium in Flushing, New York, the US. Picture: GEOFF BURKE/USA TODAY SPORTS

New York — Spaniard Carlos Alcaraz defeated 2014 champion Marin Čilić 6-4 3-6 6-4 4-6 6-3 in one of the latest ever finishes at the US Open on Monday to set up a next-generation quarterfinal clash against Jannik Sinner.

After battling for 3hr 53min at Arthur Ashe Stadium, where the roof was closed due to rain, Alcaraz, 19, dropped to his knees in jubilation upon sealing the contest on his first match point when Čilić’s return hit the net.

The sizeable crowd on the main showcourt at Flushing Meadows gave the players a standing ovation with the clock striking 2.23am, minutes shy of the latest finish at the hard court Grand Slam in New York.

Čilić, 33, seemed to have wrested the momentum back when he broke Alcaraz’s serve late in the fourth set to level the contest at 2-2 and started the deciding stanza with another break in the opening game.

But Alcaraz, who thrilled the crowd with his athleticism during some breathtaking rallies, regained his composure to break Čilić in his next two service games and put himself on course for a third win this year against the Croat.

“Honestly, I have no idea,” Alcaraz said on court when asked how he managed to clinch victory. “It was pretty, pretty tough at the beginning of the fifth set [being a] break down.

“Marin was playing unbelievable. But I believe in myself all the time. Of course, the support today in Arthur Ashe [Stadium] was crazy. Without you guys, it wouldn’t be possible to win this match tonight, so thank you very much for the support.

“I would say 100% of the energy I put in the fifth set was thanks to you. It was unbelievable.”

Alcaraz’s victory over the 15th-seeded Čilić ensured there will be a new men’s Grand Slam champion on Sunday and also kept the Spaniard in contention to become the youngest world No 1 when the ATP rankings are updated after the final.

The third seed will next meet 21-year-old Italian Sinner, seeded 11th, for a maiden Grand Slam semifinal spot. Sinner emerged victorious from another marathon contest, against Ilya Ivashka, winning 6-1 5-7 6-2 4-6 6-3 after 3hr 47min.

The 11th-seeded Italian has defeated Alcaraz twice this year — in the fourth round at Wimbledon and in the final of the ATP 250 event in Umag.

“I played a couple of times against him. He’s a great player, a really, really tough one,” said Alcaraz. “I lost twice in the past two months, so I will have to be ready for this battle against Jannik.”

Frances Tiafoe said his days of flying under the radar were over after his stunning fourth-round upset of Rafa Nadal. “That’s over, man. There’s no dark horse anymore,” the American told reporters with a laugh after his 6-4 4-6 6-4 6-3 win over the 36-year-old Spaniard.

“But it’s all good. It helped me play well. I still feel no pressure. I still feel like I’m not supposed to do anything. I’m just here to play great tennis and enjoy it.”

Tiafoe, 24, came into the match having failed to win a set, or even force a break point, against Nadal in their two previous meetings.

Reuters

