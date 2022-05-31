Zverev downs Alcaraz in Roland Garros thriller

Third seed Alexander Zverev reached the French Open semifinals for the second successive year after surviving teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz’s fightback.

Continuing his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title, Zverev won 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6 (9-7) against sixth seed Alcaraz.

The German, 25, served strongly and was superb from the back of court, but 19-year-old Alcaraz made too many errors.

Spain’s Alcaraz improved his level to force a fourth set, which hung captivatingly in the balance and created a fervent atmosphere on court Philippe-Chatrier.

A double fault from Alcaraz on a break point at 4-4 gave Zverev an opportunity to serve out victory, but the youngster broke back to send the set into a tiebreak.

The pair produced the highest quality of the whole contest amid the tension, with Zverev taking his second match point with a sweet backhand winner to seal a memorable victory.

Reuters