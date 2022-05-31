×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Zverev downs Alcaraz in Roland Garros thriller

Third seed reaches French Open semifinals for the second consecutive year after surviving fightback

31 May 2022 - 21:09 Agency Staff
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31 2022. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS
Germany's Alexander Zverev celebrates after winning his match against Spain's Carlos Alcaraz at Roland Garros in Paris, France, May 31 2022. Picture: YVES HERMAN/REUTERS

Third seed Alexander Zverev reached the French Open semifinals for the second successive year after surviving teenage sensation Carlos Alcaraz’s fightback.

Continuing his quest for a maiden Grand Slam title, Zverev won 6-4 6-4 4-6 7-6 (9-7) against sixth seed Alcaraz.

The German, 25, served strongly and was superb from the back of court, but 19-year-old Alcaraz made too many errors.

Spain’s Alcaraz improved his level to force a fourth set, which hung captivatingly in the balance and created a fervent atmosphere on court Philippe-Chatrier.

A double fault from Alcaraz on a break point at 4-4 gave Zverev an opportunity to serve out victory, but the youngster broke back to send the set into a tiebreak.

The pair produced the highest quality of the whole contest amid the tension, with Zverev taking his second match point with a sweet backhand winner to seal a memorable victory.

Reuters

Djokovic and Nadal put on night duty despite Spaniard’s reluctance

Serbian says TV channels decide when matches take place, not players
Sport
1 day ago

Medvedev through to French Open third round

Russian’s elasticity helps overcome clay court issues to beat Serbian Laslo Djere
Sport
5 days ago

Tears flow as Tsonga retires after French Open defeat

Jo-Wilfried Tsonga fights bravely against Casper Ruud but shoulder pain eventually kills his determination and he calls it a day in tennis
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Pressure will be on new Chiefs coach Zwane from ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Wydad storm to victory over Al Ahly in intense ...
Sport / Soccer
3.
Family seek answers after brutal attack on SA ...
Sport / Cricket
4.
Djokovic and Nadal put on night duty despite ...
Sport / Other Sport
5.
Abramovich closes sale of Chelsea to Boehly-led ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Zverev fights back to beat Baez in Paris

Sport / Other Sport

Alcaraz ... the future of men’s tennis has arrived

Sport / Other Sport

Wimbledon ban of Russian tennis champs is 'hollow gamesmanship'

Opinion

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.