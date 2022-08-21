×

Sport / Other Sport

Canoeist Van Deventer missing, presumed drowned

21 August 2022 - 18:20 Dave Macleod
Giel van Deventer. Picture: SUPPLIED

Berg River Canoe Marathon veteran Giel van Deventer is missing and is presumed to have drowned while taking part in a canoe race on the Breede River on Saturday.

Van Deventer, 72, was paddling in a K2 with Lodewyk Rabie when they ran into trouble in a tree-block close to the race finish outside Swellendam and he disappeared under water.

Race officials and police divers searched in vain until dusk and returned on Sunday morning. The level of the already full Breede River had risen overnight making conditions for the search difficult.

Van Deventer held the record for most number of finishes in the Berg River Canoe Marathon, becoming the first person to earn 50 medals in 2021, and added another finish to his remarkable Berg CV in July.

Van Deventer was an avid paddler who took part in most of the major events on the national calendar and played a vital role as a keen statistician.

“This tragedy has left a huge hole in Western Cape and SA canoeing,” said Canoeing SA president Kim Pople.

“Giel was a trailblazer, both on the Berg River Canoe Marathon and as a leading light in the masters’ paddling community.

“His contribution off the water as a diligent and thorough statistician who kept track of every single paddler's results in major events like the Berg and the Fish was remarkable,” she added.

Pople paid tribute to the race safety team and police divers who worked in trying conditions to locate the missing paddler.

