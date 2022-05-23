×

We've got news for you.

Register on BusinessLIVE at no cost to receive newsletters, read exclusive articles & more.
Register now
Sport / Other Sport

Thomas stages fightback to win PGA Championship playoff

23 May 2022 - 17:24 Steve Keating
Justin Thomas celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US, on May 22 2022. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/MICHAEL MADRID
Justin Thomas celebrates after winning the PGA Championship golf tournament in Tulsa, Oklahoma, US, on May 22 2022. Picture: USA TODAY SPORTS/MICHAEL MADRID

Tulsa — Justin Thomas capped a breathtaking comeback by beating Will Zalatoris in a three-hole playoff to win the PGA Championship on Sunday after Chile’s Mito Pereira blew a one-shot lead on the final hole.

The playoff ended a day of pulsating drama at Southern Hills Country Club that saw Thomas stage one of the greatest fightbacks and Pereira suffer one of the most calamitous collapses.

Seven back at the start of the final round, Thomas seized his chance in the playoff to clinch the Wanamaker trophy with a tap-in par on the 18th to beat Zalatoris by one. It was a second major victory for Thomas, who also won the PGA Championship in 2017.

“I had a good feeling,” said Thomas. “Although I was so far back there wasn’t that many guys ahead of me, and it’s a very tough golf course and anything could happen.”

His rally from seven shots back was the largest final-round comeback at the PGA Championship and impressed his good friend Tiger Woods, who also knows something about comebacks. The 15-time major winner, who withdrew from the tournament on Saturday after carding a nine-over 79, offered “big congrats” on social media.

“He kept himself in this championship until the very end and once he got his shot he didn’t look back,” said Woods, who was playing his second event after a car crash 15 months ago nearly cost him his right leg.

Thomas, seemingly out of contention at the start of the final round, fell further behind with a bogey at the third to sit eight behind the leader. But the world No 9 dropped only one shot the rest of the way while ringing up five birdies for a three under-67.

Zalatoris, with a birdie at 18, joined Thomas at five-under 275 and with their work done retreated to watch Pereira, the leader by one, play the final hole.

Pereira had withstood brutal heat, punishing winds, rain and cold but on Sunday the pressure of a major was his undoing. Playing in just his second major the 27-year-old Chilean, who had displayed nerves of steel the entire week, cracked at the 18th, sending his tee shot skidding into the creek guarding the green. The rattled Chilean took a double-bogey, leaving Thomas and Zalatoris to fight for the trophy.

“Today I was really nervous,” admitted Pereira. “I tried to handle it a little bit but it’s really tough. I thought I was going to win on 18, but it is what it is. We’ll have another one.”

Starting the last round with a three-shot advantage over Zalatoris and Britain’s Matt Fitzpatrick, Pereira controlled his nerves for much of the day. Zalatoris, on the front nine, and Cameron Young, on the back, joined Pereira at the top of the leader board but each time the Chilean pushed back quickly to retake the lead.

But he had no response after his tee shot on 18, finishing with a five-over 75 and tied for third with Young.

Fitzpatrick, Tommy Fleetwood and Chris Kirk were a shot further back on three-under 277.

“You want to win a golf tournament,” said Thomas. “You don't want someone to lose it. I have had times in my career when I feel like I’ve let a tournament get away. It’s brutal. It’s not fun. I know that down the road, whether it’s this year or years to come, if he’s standing on 18 with a one-shot lead in a major, he’s going to feel more comfortable because he’s going to drawback on this experience.”

Reuters

Confident Woods eyes PGA Championship

His biggest challenge is walking and the pain it brings, he says
Sport
5 days ago

LALI STANDER: Will big bucks of Saudi-backed series eventually beckon too boldly?

Players may not be able to resist the allure of the LIV Golf Invitational Series
Sport
5 days ago

Woods will not face Mickelson at PGA Championship

Phil Mickelson, who has not played anywhere since February, opts not to defend his title
Sport
1 week ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Come together right now, Ten Hag demands of ...
Sport / Soccer
2.
Double whammy for July ante-post punters as two ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Ons Jabeur exits French Open with shock defeat by ...
Sport / Other Sport
4.
Stormers will fancy chances, but Bulls uneasy ...
Sport / Rugby
5.
Man City fight back to beat Villa and win title ...
Sport / Soccer

Related Articles

Tiger Woods feels much stronger ahead of PGA Championship

Sport / Other Sport

Lee holds off Spieth to defend Byron Nelson title

Sport / Other Sport

Herman Loubser claims maiden Sunshine Tour win at Arabella

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.