Lee holds off Spieth to defend Byron Nelson title

KH Lee of South Korea shot a final round, 9-under 63 to successfully defend his title at the AT&T Byron Nelson on Sunday in McKinney, Texas.

After earning his maiden PGA Tour title at the Dallas-area event in 2021, Lee picked up his second career win at TPC Craig Ranch with a 26-under 262, one stroke better than hometown favourite Jordan Spieth.

Lee began the day four shots off the lead, but he made five birdies on the front nine and jumped into the lead at 24 under with an eagle 3 at the par-5 12th. His second shot nestled up inside five feet of the cup. He stayed ahead the rest of the way, adding birdies at No 13 and 18.

Lee’s wife was pregnant when he won the 2021 Byron Nelson. This time, his baby daughter could be part of the celebration.

“It’s like a dream again, like last year,” Lee said. “And then with my family and my wife, and also my daughter, it’s an amazing feeling.”

Spieth, playing in the final group after starting the day one shot off the pace, needed to eagle the par-5 18th to force a playoff. His chip from between a bunker and the fringe missed by just 2 feet. Despite the near-win, it marked Spieth’s best finish at his hometown event.

“I hit just a shot that you don’t practice into the green and I actually thought I just stuck it and I don’t know if I could have a thousand balls and hit it where I hit it,” Spieth said of his 18th-hole chip event.

Hideki Matsuyama of Japan fired a 62 to move into a tie for third at 24 under with Sebastian Munoz of Colombia. Munoz, who opened the tournament with a 60, shot 69 on Sunday.

Earlier in the day, Xander Schauffele also took a run at 59 and settled for an 11-under 61 for the low round of the day. After opening with four pars, Schauffele had an eagle and three birdies between holes 5 and 9 and rang up six more birdies on the back nine.

That set the early clubhouse lead at 23 under. At the end of the day, it was good for a tie for fifth with Ryan Palmer (66) and Justin Thomas (67).

Charl Schwartzel of SA shot a 67 to take sole possession of eighth place at 22 under.

The Byron Nelson was the final tune-up available for PGA Tour players ahead of next week’s PGA Championship, the second Major on the calendar, at Southern Hills Country Club in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

On that note, Lee is looking to make amends at next week’s Major. “Last year I missed the cut at the PGA Championship,” he said. “So my first goal next week is to play well, hopefully make the cut.”

