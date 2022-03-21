Son of top deceased stallion ready to shine at Vaal

The death of the stallion Duke Of Marmalade in November 2021 was a blow to Drakenstein Stud whose team had great affection for the horse since he joined them in 2013.

A son of Danehill, Duke Of Marmalade died at 17, the same age as his sire. He was Cartier Champion Older Horse in 2008.

He won five grade 1 races, and this writer was lucky enough to see his victory in the Juddmonte Stakes at York in 2008. He retired to Coolmore Stud in Ireland the next year.

It was a shrewd move by Drakenstein to buy such a well-performed son of Danehill and his offspring have done well here — notably Rain In Holland who has won seven of her 11 starts and is on track to win the Triple Tiara.

Another of Duke Of Marmalade’s progeny is the three-year-old Duke Of Rain who looks worth a punt in the eighth race at the Vaal on Tuesday. His owner, David Shawe, knows his pedigrees and he clearly spotted that this horse — bred by Titanium Racing — was by a top sire out of a mare by Galileo.

The Paul Peter bandwagon rolled on at Turffontein last Saturday with another three winners including the Sycamore Sprint and the stable is represented in this 2,000m contest by the two-time winner Ablueazure. Raymond Danielson has been booked for the ride.

Another danger to Duke Of Rain is likely to be Clinton Binda’s four-year-old Flying Grace. Anton Marcus partnered the gelding into third place in a recent race at Hollywoodbets Greyville.

The first race — confined to two-year-old colts and geldings — should be a fascinating contest as four of the runners cost a total of R2.3m: Equestrian Affair (R700,000 son of Rafeef), Laguna Verde (R600,000 son of Gimmethegreenlight), Taikonaut (R600,000 son of Twice Over) and Mover And Shaker (R400,000 son of Rafeef).

Interestingly, it is Fabian Habib’s newcomer Mover And Shaker — with Richard Fourie booked for the ride — who has been priced up favourite in the early market. Mike de Kock’s debutant Equestrian Affair is next in the betting.

Both colts were bred by Wilgerbosdrift/Mauritzfontein and Equestrian Affair was purchased by Khaya stables and will have their retained rider Keagan de Melo in the saddle.

De Melo has five booked mounts at the meeting and will be expecting to go close on Clinton Binda’s runner Picara in the sixth race. This is the third time he has ridden the daughter of Elusive Fort who is overdue to leave the maiden ranks.

Tyrone Zackey has his team in hot form and the stable won with Arlington Action, a son of The Apache, at Turffontein last Saturday. At the Vaal on Tuesday, the yard is represented by another of The Apache’s sons, Flashy Apache, in the third race and the three-year-old is selected to beat Juan Carlos and The Kop.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: No Selection

2nd Race: No Selection

3rd Race: (6) Flashy Apache (2) Juan Carlos (4) The Kop (7) Afraad

4th Race: (12) Musical Kiss (1) Mandalay (3) Stormy Lass (2) Confetti Shower

5th Race: (10) Double Magic (13) Quick Run (9) Connection (2) Earl of Cardigan

6th Race: (4) Picara (5) Country Flame (6) Mix The Magic (3) Red Carpet Girl

7th Race: (12) Aspiringtoreign (13) Calibre Crest (1) Forgotten Time (2) Great Melody

8th Race: (3) Duke Of Rain (2) Ablueazure (1) Flying Grace (10) So Long Spring