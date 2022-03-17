Zackey’s goal is victory in grade 3 Sycamore Sprint

Jockey Craig Zackey, who had a trial with Orlando Pirates at the age of 14, will hope to find the winning touch when he partners Tanzanite Queen in Saturday’s grade 3 Sycamore Sprint at Turffontein.

Zackey is probably more than happy in his profession, which has seen him win a number of big races notably the 2019 Cape Fillies Guineas on Mississippi Burning and the 2020 Queen’s Plate on Vardy.

This is the second time Zackey has teamed up with Tanzanite Queen — he was in the saddle when Alec Laird’s filly notched her fourth career win at the city track in February. Victory on Saturday will take her earnings above R400,000.

Sean Tarry enjoyed an excellent Turffontein meeting last weekend and he has two runners in this event — the early favourite, Full Velocity, and the lightly weighted Caralluma.

It is Caralluma, looking overpriced at 11-1, who makes plenty of appeal as a look at her form in her early days shows she’s got tons of ability. In 2020 she won the Devon Air Stakes and ran second in the Golden Slipper.

Of course, there is no rule stopping anyone from backing two horses — Tanzanite Queen is on offer at 5-1 — but the answer could be to double-float the two four-year-olds in the quartet.

Full Velocity — the mount of in-form Keagan De Melo — has not raced since running third behind Hedwig at the city track in December. She races for the Hollywood Syndicate who also own Caralluma.

While Paul Peter has done a magnificent job with Big Burn, the title-chasing trainer will be aware his four-time winner is 5kg worse off with Full Velocity compared to their clash in the Magnolia Handicap on Summer Cup day in November.

Big Burn does have the highest merit-rating (115) so is not easily passed over, yet she is also a three-year-old taking on her elders.

Of the remainder, Mind Reader — now in the Azzie stable — has place prospects and Brett Crawford’s filly, Kissing Point, is worth a market check on her highveld debut.

In the supporting feature — the 1,800m Jacaranda Handicap — Bold Fortune bids to make it five wins in a row and maintain her unbeaten relationship with jockey Diego De Gouveia. Nevertheless, this is a handicap and Stuart Pettigrew’s filly has to give weight to some useful females.

Among them are another Peter inmate, Pin Up, who has won three of her past four starts. The most recent was the Acacia Handicap which the mare won a fortnight ago.

Dorrie Sham’s mare, Shivers, is better off at the weights with Bold Fortune and can go well despite a wide draw. Raymond Danielson rides the daughter of Silvano for the first time.

This brings us to the gallant eight-year-old mare Rouge Allure who is closing in on her century of racecourse appearances. This is her 95th start and Steve Moffatt deserves all the accolades for keeping her on the boil despite advancing years.

Rouge Allure made a mockery of her 25-1 starting price by finishing second in the Acacia Handicap. Now 3.5kg better off with Pin Up, a 13th career win cannot be discounted.

Earlier in the meeting, Warren Kennedy will fancy his chances of winning the first leg of the Pick 6 on the cleverly named, Lamborghreeni. The three-year-old — a R1.2m buy as a yearling — made a promising debut on the inside track in February when noticeably weak in the market.

Fashionigma rates the main threat provided she stays the 2,000m trip with Takagari having place claims if the gelding jumps on terms.

SELECTIONS

1st Race: (3) Sea Of Galilee (4) Mcebisi (1) Master Of Coin (10) Canada Square

2nd Race: (4) Pretty In Pearls (2) Pashasha (5) Hydrangea (8) Seconda Errore

3rd Race: (2) Barak (5) Mystery Boy (7) Smiley River (6) Masaaken

4th Race: (11) Lamborghreeni (12) Fashionigma (1) Jaipur Jewel (7) Takagari

5th Race: (8) Snow Palace (13) Naval Guard (12) Kool Baikal (3) Duke Of Sussex

6th Race: (2) Shivers (4) Pin Up (1) Bold Fortune (6) Rouge Allure

7th Race: (7) Tanzanite Queen (10) Caralluma (8) Full Velocity (1) Big Burn

8th Race: (12) Power Ranger (2) Noble Sniper (6) General Hancock (7) On Cue

9th Race: (7) Wondering Star (1) Secret Is Ours (2) Sequoia (5) Catchthegreenlight