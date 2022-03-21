Proteas’ poor starts in recent series a concern, says Rabada

The Proteas are undoubtedly on an upward trajectory, but their growing tendency to start series poorly and recovering later is not sustainable, and is a blip on the team’s recent successes, says fast bowler Kagiso Rabada.

After a shock defeat in the opening match in Centurion, bowling spearhead Rabada put in a match-winning performance to help SA win the second ODI against Bangladesh at his Wanderers home ground on Sunday and level the three-match series.

It was a repeat of the faulty start against India earlier in 2022 as SA battled back from losing the opening Test to win the three-match series 2-1, and against New Zealand in Christchurch in February when SA turned the tables on the Kiwis and won the second Test to draw the series 1-1 having been humiliated in the first match.

It’s a similar story in ODIs where the Proteas went through a rough patch in 2021, losing 2-1 at home to Pakistan after they were beaten in the first game of the three-match series and failed to recover.