Khumalo may be spoilt for choice for Durban July mounts

S’manga Khumalo, the first black jockey to win the July when successful on Heavy Metal in 2013, is probably eyeing another victory in SA’s most famous race on Saturday, July 2.

Though trainer Justin Snaith is yet to confirm the July — now sponsored by international sportsbook operator Hollywoodbets — as a target for Jet Dark, it will be in his thinking after the four-year-old’s second placing in the 2,000m Cape Met.

Khumalo was in the irons that day and also for the Trippi colt’s victory in the grade 1 L’Ormarins Queen’s Plate at the end of January. The champion trainer won’t be looking at any other jockey to partner the horse in the KZN season.

However, the popular highveld-based rider could be spoilt for choice when it comes to a July mount. If Jet Dark took a different route, he could still get the call for any of the Mike de Kock trio of Safe Passage (now 12-1), Sparkling Water (18-1) and Al Muthana (20-1).

Snaith inmates Double Superlative (14-1) and Pomp And Power (16-1) also both feature in the ante-post market. Both Snaith and Khumalo will be aware Jet Dark doesn’t have to do anything special between now and the first Saturday in July. The four-year-old is one of five horses who have earned automatic qualification for the R5m race.

The other four are Kommetdieding (winner of the Cape Met), Pomp and Power (winner of the Cape Derby), Red Saxon (winner of the SA Classic) and Rain In Holland (winner of the SA Fillies Classic).

With a maximum field of 18 runners, that leaves only 13 other berths for the 2,200m race and it’s not something that has been welcomed in some quarters.

One post in Sporting Post asked: “Does the July not take on the characteristics of an ‘invitational?’”

After her smooth success in the SA Fillies Classic, there has understandably been some support for Sean Tarry’s filly, Rain In Holland, for the July particularly as, like Jet Dark, she gets an automatic ticket.

This could set a poser for 36-year-old Richard Fourie. He’s won the first two legs of the Triple Tiara on Rain In Holland (4-10 to complete the treble), but he also rode Pomp And Power to victory in the Cape Derby.

Winning the July would be nothing new for fishing-mad Fourie as he has already hooked in three victories, scoring on Legislate (2014), Do It Again (2019) and Belgarion (2020).

Turffontein trainer Joe Soma went close to winning last season’s Durban July with Got the Greenlight and he will be delighted his SA Classic hero Red Saxon has gained an automatic ticket. It means there is no pressure to qualify and he can take whichever route he wishes for the son of Red Ray.

* Wednesday is Day Two of the Cheltenham festival and one of the best races could be the Brown Advisory Novice Chase in which three runners — Bravemansgame (2-1), L’Homme Presse (7-2) and Ahoy Senor (11-2) — have found support in the antepost market.

Both Bravemansgame (Paul Nicholls) and L’Homme Presse (Venetia Williams) go into the race with four wins from four starts this term, but there was a lot to like about Ahoy Senor’s win at Wetherby in February and he can go well for Lucinda Russell’s stable.