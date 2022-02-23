Zverev expelled from ATP 500 event after lashing out at umpire

Mumbai — Germany’s Alexander Zverev was kicked out of the ATP 500 tournament in Acapulco, Mexico, for “unsportsmanlike conduct” after his doubles match, the men’s tour said on Wednesday.

Zverev, partnering Brazilian tennis player Marcelo Melo in doubles, came perilously close to hitting umpire Alessandro Germani when he repeatedly assaulted the umpire’s chair with his racket after a 6-2 4-6 (10-6) defeat to the British-Finn pair of Lloyd Glasspool and Harri Heliovaara.

“Due to unsportsmanlike conduct at the conclusion of his doubles match on Tuesday night, Alexander Zverev has been withdrawn from the tournament in Acapulco,” the ATP said in a statement.

Zverev’s team did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

After shaking hands with the opponents, the 24-year-old Zverev, ranked third in singles, approached the umpire’s chair and hit it repeatedly before heading towards his courtside seat, upset over a line call during the match earlier. He approached the chair a second time and once again hit it while shouting expletives.

The former US Open finalist completed a first-round win over American Jenson Brooksby in the Abierto Mexicano tournament at 4.55am local time on Tuesday, the latest finish for a professional tennis match.

Last year’s winner, Zverev was scheduled to meet fellow German Peter Gojowczyk, who will now get a walkover to advance to the quarterfinals.

Zverev’s angry outburst could earn him more sanctions from the men’s governing body.

In 2019, after an initial fine of $113,000, Australian Nick Kyrgios was handed a suspended ban of 16 weeks and an additional fine of $25,000 for “aggravated behaviour” by the ATP after an internal investigation.

The ATP in October 2021 also launched an internal investigation into allegations of domestic abuse against Zverev, by his former girlfriend Olga Sharypova.

