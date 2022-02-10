Sport / Other Sport

Novak Djokovic included in entry list for Indian Wells

But proof of vaccination is required for all players as well as entry into the US

10 February 2022 - 15:51 Aadi Nair
Novak Djokovic is seen during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on January 12 2022. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DARRIAN TRAYNOR
Novak Djokovic is seen during a practice session ahead of the 2022 Australian Open at Melbourne Park in Melbourne, Australia, on January 12 2022. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/DARRIAN TRAYNOR

Novak Djokovic, who was deported from Australia over his Covid-19 vaccination status ahead of the Australian Open, is on the entry list for March’s Indian Wells ATP event in California, tournament organisers said on Wednesday.

The 34-year-old Serb, who is unvaccinated, was deported after an 11-day rollercoaster involving two visa cancellations, two court challenges and five nights in two stints at an immigration detention hotel where asylum seekers are held.

Djokovic has won Indian Wells five times and was part of a stacked field announced on Wednesday, which includes 2022 Australian Open winner Rafael Nadal and top 10 players Daniil Medvedev, Alexander Zverev and Stefanos Tsitsipas.

Tournament organisers said in a statement that valid proof of full vaccination would be required for entry into the venue. The Indian Wells tournament runs from March 9-20.

“The guidelines for the players are governed by the protocols established by  the WTA and ATP, as well as any restrictions established by the US in regard to the vaccination status of international travellers entering the country,” organisers added.

Djokovic could have trouble even getting into the US, because foreign air travellers have since November 2021 had to be fully vaccinated. And they have to provide proof before boarding flights, with limited exceptions.

He is scheduled to return to action at the ATP 500 Dubai Tennis Championships, which will take place between February 21-26.

Reuters

