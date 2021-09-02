Max Verstappen’s Orange Army ready to party at Zandvoort

Verstappen has six victories to his credit from 12 races but is still three points adrift of the seven-time world champion, who will be venturing deep into hostile territory in search of a record-extending 100th career win.

Verstappen’s win at Spa-Francorchamps was not one to celebrate, coming after a couple of laps in atrocious, wet conditions behind the safety car, but Zandvoort will be very special.

“It was amazing to see so many fans supporting us in Austria and Belgium and I hope we can put on a good show for everyone in the grandstands this weekend,” said Verstappen.

“As for the track, it might be a little hard to overtake on but for single-lap performance I think it’s going to be rewarding. The qualifying laps will be very quick there so any mistakes will be really costly.”

The undulating track, with banked corners, has short straights and limited overtaking opportunities, but it could throw up some surprises with most drivers having no more experience of it than in the simulator.

Mercedes boss Toto Wolff, whose team lead both championships but with Red Bull closing the gap, looked forward to moving on from a miserable weekend and fighting for a proper victory.

“We’re relishing the challenge of tackling a new track because it is new for everyone and that means fresh opportunities to find advantage,” he said.

“We’ll be looking to hit the ground running on Friday and take the fight to our competitors. It will be exciting to see who comes out on top.”

The last winner in the Netherlands was Austria’s late triple-champion Niki Lauda in a McLaren one-two with Frenchman Alain Prost.

While the battle looks likely to be between the two title contenders, McLaren’s Lando Norris will want to make amends after crashing in Belgian qualifying while setting the pace initially.

“Zandvoort is a cool circuit and one that I’ve raced and won at before, back in 2017 in Formula Three,” he said. “The track has changed quite a bit since then, with new banking, which could change how the race plays out.”

