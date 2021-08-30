Life / Motoring

FORMULA ONE

F1 under fire after ‘race’ farce at rain-hit Spa

Drivers and team bosses slam result after half points were handed out for only the sixth time yet

30 August 2021 - 08:04 Alan Baldwin
Max Verstappen leads the field behind the safety car. Picture: REUTERS
Max Verstappen leads the field behind the safety car. Picture: REUTERS

Sunday’s rainswept Belgian Grand Prix will go down in history as Formula One’s shortest race, and as a leading contender for most farcical.

Just calling it a race takes a mighty stretch of the imagination — a delay of more than three hours with crowds enduring cold and rain to see a few processional laps behind the safety car in heavy spray and no overtaking.

Officially, the action lasted all of three minutes and 27 seconds with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen the winner — a result effectively decided in Saturday’s qualifying.

Half points were then handed out for only the sixth time yet.

“If you want to get a reward for qualifying you should get points for qualifying,” said Aston Martin’s four-times world champion, Sebastian Vettel.

“If there were actually no race laps, no competition, why should points be given and any result be given, because there was basically no race,” asked Ferrari’s Carlos Sainz, who finished 10th.

“I didn’t race, so I didn’t deserve the half a point I got, so I don’t know why I got it.”

The rules say at least two laps are necessary for a race to become official and half points awarded but Sunday’s solution came across as a cynical box-ticking exercise to some and plain wrong to others.

Fans robbed

The champagne was sprayed but, apart from George Russell appearing on the podium for the first time for Williams with second place, there was little to celebrate.

Seven-times world champion Lewis Hamilton, who finished third, said the fans had been robbed and should get their money back.

He later took to Instagram to call it a “farce”.

“We should have just called it quits,” he added.

McLaren boss Zak Brown called for the rules to be overhauled to prevent such a situation happening again.

“We wanted to race, our drivers wanted to race and of course we know you wanted to see a race,” Brown told fans in a video posted on Twitter. “And that’s not what you saw, that’s not what we participated in.

“The regulations state that after you do a few laps it can be called a race. I think that needs to be reviewed … we need a better solution as a sport when that type of situation happens,” he added.

“The outcome should not be a race after three laps behind a safety car … I don’t think anyone would say today it felt right calling that a race.”

Never threatened

Comparisons were drawn to the 2005 US Grand Prix at Indianapolis, where only six cars started after Michelin-shod cars withdrew for safety reasons and went on to score full points.

That at least went the distance, and overtaking was possible — at least in theory though Ferrari’s Michael Schumacher was never threatened by teammate Rubens Barrichello and they were in a different league to the Minardis and Jordans.

On Sunday there never seemed any question of racing, given there was poor visibility due to the weather conditions and no sign of improvement.

“They knew when they sent us out at the end there that the track wasn’t any better and they did it just so we could start two laps behind the safety car,” said Hamilton.

“There was no point at which we could race so there wasn’t a race.”

FIA race director Michael Masi insisted commercial factors would never play a part in any decision regarding track conditions or racing.

He said also that postponement to Monday had not been an option, with the Dutch Grand Prix following next weekend, and insisted there had been a hope the race might start.

Any commercial motives were also rejected by Formula One CEO Stefano Domenicali.

“There was really the will to do the race,” said the Italian. “But the problem is that the weather started to be even worse … So it’s not really commercial on that, I can guarantee you.” 

Reuters

Max Verstappen wins in Belgium without racing a single lap

Half-points were awarded for only the sixth time in Formula One history due to rain
Sport
14 hours ago

F1 stewards rule out review of Vettel’s disqualification

Decision to strip Aston Martin driver of second place in Hungarian GP stands
Life
2 weeks ago

Ocon wins chaotic Hungarian GP as Hamilton retakes title lead

Max Verstappen finishes tenth after opening-lap incident
Sport
4 weeks ago
subscribe

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Meet the non-vaccines that promise to boost ...
Life
2.
F1 under fire after ‘race’ farce at rain-hit Spa
Life / Motoring
3.
Peloton investors are really sweating now
Life
4.
Mbalula extends driver’s licence grace period to ...
Life / Motoring
5.
Devlin Brown at the water cooler: Should I stop ...
Life

Related Articles

Max Verstappen wins in Belgium without racing a single lap

Sport / Other Sport

Max Verstappen ready to rumble at Belgian Grand Prix

Life / Motoring

F1 stewards rule out review of Vettel’s disqualification

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.