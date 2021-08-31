Record-chasers head to Simola hillclimb

Motorsport enthusiasts are eager to see if the outright King of the Hill record will tumble this year at the 11th edition of the Simola Hillclimb taking place from Friday to Sunday in Knysna.

The event has been postponed three times since its original schedule for May 2020 due to the Covid-19 pandemic, and the event will not be open to spectators. However, the entire event will be live-streamed.

The single-seater and sports prototypes category holds the overall record for the event, with Andre Bezuidenhout having set the quickest time to date in 2018.

Despite it being his first outing in the 2007 Gould GR55 V8 single-seater, a lightweight vehicle purpose-built for hill-climbing events, Bezuidenhout set a time of 35.528 seconds for 1.9km course, which he completed at an average speed of 186.052km/h.

Bezuidenhout won the King of the Hill title in 2019 with the same car, having taken victory in 2017 in the 1989 Dallara F189 Formula 1 car with a time of 37.807 seconds.

Accordingly, all eyes will be on the time sheets when Bezuidenhout launches the Gould up the Simola Hill during Sunday’s Class Finals, followed by the all-or-nothing Top 10 Shoot-out for King of the Hill glory.

His closest challenger for overall honours and the Class C3 title for naturally aspirated single-seaters (five cylinders and above) could once again be Robert Wolk, albeit in an older and much less sophisticated car.

The multiple Formula Ford champion has switched from the Ferrari-powered A1 GP car used in the previous two events to a 1989 Pillbeam Ford MP58, powered by a 3.5l naturally-aspirated V8 — the car that was driven by Investchem team owner Ian Schofield in the 2019 Classic Car Friday event.

One of the headline acts will be reigning champion Franco Scribante in his 2016 Nissan R35 GT-R. Scribante claimed the 2019 title by setting a new class record of 39.342 seconds with this car.