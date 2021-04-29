Kevin McCallum: Twenty pieces of silver are all the English media can see on Eddie Jones
England coach has been consulting for Suntory Goliath and sharing intellectual property
29 April 2021 - 17:14
Eddie Jones, the coach of England, might be hoping that English rugby writers join players, leagues, broadcasters and organisations in boycotting social media this weekend.
The manager of England has copped it hard for being in Japan where he has been “consulting” for Suntory Goliath, with Beauden Barrett, the All Black flyhalf who is playing for the Tokyo side, saying his advice is like “little pieces of gold”...
