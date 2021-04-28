Sport / Other Sport

Now comes the acid test, says Red Bull boss Horner

28 April 2021 - 17:06 Alan Baldwin
Christian Horner. Picture: SUPPLIED
Christian Horner. Picture: SUPPLIED

London — Lewis Hamilton won the 2020 Portuguese Grand Prix from pole position, with the fastest lap, but Formula One’s (F1) most successful driver can take little comfort in that result ahead of this weekend’s return to Portimao.

Another pole would make Mercedes’ seven-time world champion the first F1 driver to reach 100 but Red Bull’s Max Verstappen is the man to beat and could keep the Briton waiting a while longer.

There is only a point between the pair after the season’s first two races, with Hamilton ahead solely by virtue of a fastest lap at Imola on April 18 despite Verstappen having the quicker car. Both have won once and finished second once but Verstappen has led more laps — 90 compared with the Briton’s 29 — and can go top at last.

The Algarve circuit, and the Spanish Grand Prix on the following weekend in Barcelona, could provide a clearer indication of the pecking order.

“If we can put Mercedes under a little bit of pressure at these tracks then that bodes well for the rest of the year,” said Red Bull boss Christian Horner. “I always said it would take four races to get a clear picture of form, so now is the acid test.”

Mercedes team boss Toto Wolff believed, after Hamilton took pole, that Red Bull could have been three-tenths quicker at Imola had Verstappen put in a clean qualifying lap.

“To come away leading both championships almost felt like a get-out-of-jail-free card, because our rivals didn’t maximise the opportunity we gave them,” Wolff said.

Verstappen has yet to win two races in a row, though he could easily be going for his hat-trick this weekend after taking pole for the opener in Bahrain but then losing out to Hamilton.

“We were on the podium there [in Portugal] last year and I think we have a better car now so I’m looking forward to extracting everything we can from the car and have a bit of fun out there,” said the 22-year-old Dutch driver. “Every race weekend so far, we’ve really felt that there is a chance to win, it feels like a different mindset now when you know you can fight for pole.”

Portugal could not come too soon for Hamilton and Verstappen’s teammates, Valtteri Bottas and Sergio Perez, respectively. Both failed to score at Imola, with Bottas retiring after a collision with George Russell, the Williams driver who could one day take the Finn’s place at Mercedes. Perez went from front row to 12th.

“Imola was a missed opportunity as I think we should have finished one-two, but hopefully we can achieve that this weekend,” said the Mexican.

McLaren and Ferrari could also be podium contenders if the top two teams make mistakes.

Reuters

Drive to Survive brings F1 to new fans

Outside of traditional racing fans, the documentary has engaged a whole new F1 audience
Life
2 days ago

Wolff warns Imola collision a ‘big shunt’ for Mercedes

Team boss Wolff says new driver George Russell should have been more careful
Sport
1 week ago

Max Verstappen wins crash-halted Imola F1 race

Commanding victory is the 11th of the Dutch youngster’s career
Sport
1 week ago

F1 changes Imola schedule for Prince Philip's funeral

Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen to continue their championship fight in Italy this weekend
Life
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
PSG confident but wary of Man City
Sport / Soccer
2.
Aussies edge out Oosthuizen and Schwartzel at ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Benni McCarthy unavailable for Bafana job, says ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
BCCI reaches out to IPL players in a charm ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Sascoc accuses sports minister of ‘overreach’ ...
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

TeamViewer to sponsor Mercedes in F1 and Formula E

Sport / Other Sport

Round one to Hamilton but Verstappen is lurking

Sport / Other Sport

Hamilton holds off Verstappen in epic Bahrain Grand Prix opener

Sport / Other Sport

Verstappen seeks early win as Hamilton starts record bid

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.