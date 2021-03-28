Sport / Other Sport

F1

Hamilton holds off Verstappen in epic Bahrain Grand Prix opener

28 March 2021 - 20:31 Alan Baldwin
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium at Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain, March 28 2021. Picture: BRYN LENNON/GETTY IMAGES
Race winner Lewis Hamilton of Great Britain and Mercedes GP celebrates on the podium at Bahrain International Circuit in Bahrain, March 28 2021. Picture: BRYN LENNON/GETTY IMAGES

London — Seven-times Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton won the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix for Mercedes on Sunday after an epic, knife-edge battle with Red Bull’s Max Verstappen over the final laps.

Verstappen, who passed the Briton with four laps to go only to have to hand back the lead for exceeding track limits, finished a mere 0.745 sec behind after starting on pole position. Hamilton’s teammate Valtteri Bottas was a distant third but gained a bonus point for fastest lap.

“Wow, what a difficult race that was,” said Hamilton, who started second on the grid and took another of Michael Schumacher’s all-time records with his 5,112th race lap led.

“Max was all over me right at the end, but I just about managed to hold him off. It was one of the hardest races I’ve had for a while.”

The win was a record-extending 96th for Hamilton, continuing also his record of winning in every season of his career since his debut with McLaren in 2007.

Lando Norris finished fourth for McLaren while Verstappen’s new Mexican teammate Sergio Perez went from starting in the pit lane, after his car had stopped on the formation lap, to fifth place.

Ferrari’s Charles Leclerc was sixth and Australian Daniel Ricciardo seventh on his McLaren debut with Spaniard Carlos Sainz, the man he replaced, eighth in his first race for Ferrari.

Japanese rookie Yuki Tsunoda scored on his F1 debut in ninth for AlphaTauri and Lance Stroll took the last scoring place for Aston Martin in the marque’s first race as a constructor since 1960.

Reuters

Verstappen seeks early win as Hamilton starts record bid

As the F1 season kicks off in Bahrain, Red Bull’s impressive testing runs put them in contention
Sport
4 days ago

Recovering Marquez to miss MotoGP season opener in Qatar

Six-times champion continues to recover from arm injury sustained last July
Life
3 days ago

Electric Lotus Evija to emit F1 car sounds

The new hyper EV will evoke the spirit of the championship-winning 1968 Lotus Type 49 racer
Life
1 week ago

Jeddah to be Formula One’s fastest and longest street circuit

Amid boycott calls, the venue is scheduled to debut in a night race on December 5
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Seamers help India clinch thriller and series ...
Sport / Cricket
2.
You always have to believe, says Lewis Hamilton
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Super Rugby is ‘working on solutions’ after ...
Sport / Rugby
4.
Sharks wary of WP set-piece in Newlands showdown
Sport / Rugby
5.
LALI STANDER: Golf works its spell on new ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

Mercedes starts F1 testing with needing a new gearbox

Sport / Other Sport

Aston Martin shows off first F1 car in 61 years

Life / Motoring

Hamilton makes diversity a priority as Mercedes show off his new car

Sport / Other Sport

Ferrari to chase Le Mans overall victory in 2023

Life / Motoring

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.