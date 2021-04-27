Sport / Other Sport

Aussies edge out Oosthuizen and Schwartzel at Zurich Classic

Only team event on PGA Tour goes down to the wire as Australian pair sink SA hopes

27 April 2021 - 18:26 Agency Staff
Louis Oosthuizen plays from the fairway at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans golf tournament in Avondale, Louisiana, the US, April 24 2021. Picture: STEPHEN LEW/USATODAY SPORT
Avondale, Louisiana — In the only team event on the PGA Tour, Sunday’s final round became a battle between Australia and SA and required more than 72 holes to decide a winner.

Cameron Smith sank a par putt on the first playoff hole and he and teammate Marc Leishman clinched victory at the Zurich Classic of New Orleans, besting 54-hole leaders Louis Oosthuizen and Charl Schwartzel.

Both teams finished the final round at 20 under, with each side missing a birdie putt on the 18th green. They headed back up to the 18th tee to begin the playoff. Oosthuizen, playing first, watched his tee shot take a right turn into the water.

The Oosthuizen-Schwartzel team took a penalty stroke and left the door wide open for Leishman and Smith, who went on to win with a two-putt par.

It was Smith’s second win at the Zurich Classic. In 2017 he and Jonas Blixt won the first edition of the tournament in the team format. All three of Smith’s career wins on the PGA Tour have come in playoffs.

The Australians entered Sunday one stroke behind Oosthuizen and Schwartzel and played alongside them in the final group of the day. Leishman-Smith jumped out to a two-stroke lead on the back nine on their way to carding a 2-under 70.

Oosthuizen-Schwartzel posted a 71. A bogey on No 10 for the South Africans and a birdie by the Australians the following hole shook up the leader board, with Leishman-Smith moving to 22 under and a two-shot advantage.

Leishman’s tee shot on No 13 nestled under the famous cypress in the middle of the fairway. Smith took a drop and later sank a 7ft 9in bogey putt to limit the damage.

At the same time, Schwartzel missed a makeable birdie opportunity that would have drawn the teams even. But a two-stroke swing eventually occurred on No 15.

Schwartzel redeemed himself by making a birdie of nearly 15ft while Smith missed a par, and the teams switched places on the leader board, with the South Africans returning to 21 under.

Leishman and Smith birdied No 16 to tie the lead again and both teams made bogey on the tough par-3 17th, eventually leading to the playoff.

Richy Werenski and Peter Uihlein of the US, the only team to score in the 60s all four rounds, finished 19 under for third place. Three more teams of Americans tied for fourth at 18 under: Billy Horschel-Sam Burns, Keith Mitchell-Brandt Snedeker and Keegan Bradley-Brendan Steele.

The teams played best ball in the first and third rounds and alternate-shot foursomes in the second and fourth rounds. 

Reuters

SA’s Garrick Higgo wins in Gran Canaria for second Euro Tour title

Youngster finishes a flawless round with a two-putt birdie on the last hole, holding off a spirited challenge from Maximilian Kieffer
Sport
2 days ago

Brandon Stone secures playoff victory in Limpopo Championship

It's the fifth victory of his professional career and his first Challenge Tour win
Sport
2 days ago

LALI STANDER: Sally Little continues to serve the game she loves

SA’s greatest woman golfer operates a centre for excellence in Cape Town, coaching young girls
Opinion
6 days ago

Cink runs away with third RBC Heritage title

‘It just keeps getting better,’ says tour veteran Stewart Cink after first win at Harbour Town
Sport
1 week ago

