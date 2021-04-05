Sport / Other Sport

Brooks Koepka aims to hit top form at Augusta after knee surgery

Former world No 1 has struggled with left knee and hip issues in the past but feels he can win the Masters

05 April 2021 - 18:18 Shrivathsa Sridhar
Brooks Koepka. Picture: CHRISTOPHER HANEWINCKEL/USA TODAY SPORTS
Bengaluru — Four-times Major champion Brooks Koepka says he feels he can win the Masters despite undergoing surgery on his right knee less than three weeks ago.

Koepka dislocated his kneecap and sustained ligament damage early in March and had an operation on March 16.

“If I knew I was going to finish second, I wouldn’t have shown up,” Koepka told reporters at Augusta National, where he got some practice in ahead of the Major. “I feel I can win. I’ll play ... I’ll be all right.”

The 30-year-old former world No 1, who has struggled with left knee and hip issues in the past, said he was back hitting balls only seven days after surgery. He was last in action at the World Golf Championships event in Florida on February 28 where he finished tied for second.

He then missed the Players Championship and Honda Classic before having surgery in California.

“The goal was to play Augusta and so we were going to see if we could play. A couple of bad days or anything like that could set you back quite a while,” Koepka said.

“It’s been seven-plus hours every day in rehab. Between getting my neck straightened away and the knee. I’m going to be living on the [rehab] table, making sure I can get comfortable and so it feels good.”

The Masters starts on Thursday.

Reuters

Jaco Prinsloo scoops second Sunshine Tour win in past three tournaments

Order of merit leader has been in the best form of his career after abandoning swing changes
Sport
1 week ago

LALI STANDER: Teach kids to be good sports and they'll ditch bad-luck syndromes

Outdoor activities help to develop positive mindsets and taking responsibility
Sport
1 week ago

Australian late bloomer Matt Jones can contend at Masters, says coach

He's been waiting seven years for a second title but now feels his game is getting better as he gets older
Sport
2 weeks ago

