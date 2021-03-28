Sport / Other Sport

Jaco Prinsloo scoops second Sunshine Tour win in past three tournaments

Order of merit leader has been in the best form of his career after abandoning swing changes

28 March 2021 - 17:37 Michael Vlismas
Winner Jaco Prinsloo celebrates with his trophy on 18th green at Serengeti Estates in Johannesburg, March 28 2021. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/SUNSHINE TOUR/GALLO IMAGES
Winner Jaco Prinsloo celebrates with his trophy on 18th green at Serengeti Estates in Johannesburg, March 28 2021. Picture: TYRONE WINFIELD/SUNSHINE TOUR/GALLO IMAGES

Jaco Prinsloo claimed his second Sunshine Tour victory in three tournaments by winning the Serengeti Pro-Am Invitational on Sunday.

Prinsloo finished the five-round tournament on 15 under par 327 with a closing 68, giving him a two-stroke victory over Jaco Ahlers who closed with a 71.

MJ Viljoen and Neil Schietekat shared third place on 11 under par with final rounds of 70 and 67, respectively.

This was Prinsloo’s third individual career title on the Sunshine Tour, but more significantly his second in his last three tournaments after his win in The Players Championship hosted at Dainfern Golf Estate.

“I’m very pleased to have done so well these last few weeks,” he said. “I started the tournament really well and then kind of just clawed my way up the leader board from there, and luckily today I managed to shoot four under and it was good enough to win by two shots.”

Prinsloo has been in the best form of his career thanks to a decision before these past four tournaments to revert to his natural game rather than the swing changes he had been working on. The work he has been doing on his swing has not been entirely in vain and played a part in his recent success, he said.

He is now top of the Sunshine Tour order of merit and more than R200,000 ahead of his nearest challenger, Schietekat.

“It’s kind of hard to grasp ... you always hope something like this will happen. This is what we all play for and practise for. That’s why you hit golf balls every day of your life, and I feel like I’m reaching my true potential.”

The pro-am was won by the team of Fairway Ninjas comprising Riekus Nortjé, Ruan Korb, Jacques Nel and Dries van Schalkwyk on 51 under par.

