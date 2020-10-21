Record prize money for golf contests

Sport / Other Sport

Professional golf in SA is flickering back to life and the latest spark is the announcement that the 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship will be contested for a record prize pot of R29m.

This week the Sunshine Tour announced the return of the Joburg Open from November 19-22, and a week later the pros will turn their attention to Leopard Creek for an even bigger purse.

The 2020 Alfred Dunhill Championship will anchor a strong run of co-sanctioned tournaments in SA at the end of this year by offering the biggest purse on the Sunshine Tour this season.

The tournament forms part of the Sunshine Tour’s international restart of its schedule. It will be played according to the strict Covid-19 health protocols of  the SA government and the European Tour.

The event contested yearly at one of the finest golf settings has proved popular with professionals. The course with its great vistas of the Crocodile River and Kruger National Park is a true test of endurance as it is contested in suffocating heat.

Some big names have stayed the course. Since its inception in 2000‚ its champions have included Major winners and former world No 1s Adam Scott‚ Justin Rose‚ Charl Schwartzel and Ernie Els. The reigning champion is Pablo Larrazábal‚ who kept going last year despite foot problems to win by one shot in an exciting finish.

As will be the case a week earlier at the Joburg Open‚ no spectators will be allowed on the picturesque course.

