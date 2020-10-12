Sport / Other Sport

Martin Laird secures first Tour win in seven years

Scotsman claims fourth PGA Tour title after playoff win in Las Vegas

12 October 2020 - 15:33 Rory Carroll
Martin Laird poses with the Shriner trophy after winning the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open golf tournament at TPC Summerlin in Las Vegas, Nevada, US, on October 11, 2020. Picture: USA TODAY Sports/Kelvin Kuo
Los Angeles — Martin Laird sank a birdie putt on the second playoff hole to win the Shriners Hospitals for Children Open in Las Vegas on Sunday, the Scot’s fourth PGA Tour title and first since 2013.

With sunlight fading at TPC Summerlin, the 37-year-old drilled in a tricky 12-footer to beat Austin Cook and Matthew Wolff.

“It’s been a while,” said Laird, who had knee surgery five months ago. “Seven years since my last one. I’m feeling now that my game is as good as it has been. I’ve been playing well the last few weeks, I just haven’t had results. I love it here. I’m going to really enjoy this one.”

Laird, who also won the tournament in 2009, had a chance to win in regulation but bogeyed the par-four 18th when his putt stopped just shy of the hole, leaving him in a three-way tie with Americans Wolff and Cook at 23-under 261.

All three players parred the 18th, the first extra hole, before Cook and Wolff’s birdie putts missed on the par-three 17th, opening the door for Laird.

Earlier in his round Laird also had the shot of the day after his second to the par-five ninth found the greenside bunker and buried itself deep in the sand.

Laird kept his composure and as a cloud of sand flew into the air, his ball rolled into the hole for eagle, moving him to 23-under for the tournament before he went even par on the back nine.

Reuters

Ernie sinks monster putt for Champions title victory

Veteran South African pips Colin Montgomerie of Scotland
Sport
3 hours ago

Garcia dedicates Mississippi triumph to uncles lost to Covid-19

You never want to lose anyone like that, and I wanted to win this for them,’ Spaniard says after one-shot victory
Sport
1 week ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: A good day on the course can be spoiled by missing the putts in the bar

Doing more with less in the food and beverage area requires management of expectations
Sport
1 week ago

