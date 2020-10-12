Sport / Other Sport

Ernie sinks monster putt for Champions title victory

Veteran South African pips Colin Montgomerie of Scotland

12 October 2020 - 15:26 Sports Staff
Ernie Els. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS KEANE
Ernie Els. Picture: GETTY IMAGES/CHRIS KEANE

Ernie Els won his  second PGA Tour Champions title after victory in the SAS Championship at Presonwood Country Club in North Carolina on Sunday.

Els birdied the final two holes, including a huge 40-foot putt on the last for a six-under 66 and one-stroke victory over Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie.

The four-time Major champion Els was playing three groups ahead of Montgomerie, and thought a lower score would have been needed for the win.

“I had 64 in mind. Especially on the final round,  there were so many guys bunched,” said Els. “I was coming from six-under, I reckoned 14-under was maybe a good score, but then the conditions helped out and it became really tough. So, 66 just squeaked in there.”

Els also birdied the par-five 17th, holing an eight-footer as he closed his round with two gains in a row.

It was the second victory for Els on the Champions Tour, after winning the Hoag Classic in California in March.

Els, who turns 51 on Saturday said: “It’s a crazy game. A couple of weeks ago I missed a very short putt to get in a playoff and today I make a 40-footer. Figure that one out.”

Garcia dedicates Mississippi triumph to uncles lost to Covid-19

You never want to lose anyone like that, and I wanted to win this for them,’ Spaniard says after one-shot victory
Sport
1 week ago

JOHN COCKAYNE: A good day on the course can be spoiled by missing the putts in the bar

Doing more with less in the food and beverage area requires management of expectations
Sport
1 week ago

Chasing a hat-trick, Van Tonder does it ‘his way’

‘Bryson De Chambeau’ of Sunshine Tour heads for the Vodacom Championship Reloaded at Huddle Park Golf Club
Sport
1 week ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Nadal the undisputed king of clay as he takes ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Sunil Narine faces ban after suspected illegal ...
Sport / Cricket
3.
Swift opposition fails to halt proposed plans for ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Steve Komphela’s role at Sundowns uncertain
Sport / Soccer
5.
Lewis Hamilton at loss for words after equalling ...
Sport / Other Sport

Related Articles

JOHN COCKAYNE: Good governance in the rough in SA

Sport / Other Sport

‘Mad scientist’ Bryson DeChambeau muscles his way to maiden Major

Sport / Other Sport

SA golfers on song in Europe and US

Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.