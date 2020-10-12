Ernie sinks monster putt for Champions title victory

Ernie Els won his second PGA Tour Champions title after victory in the SAS Championship at Presonwood Country Club in North Carolina on Sunday.

Els birdied the final two holes, including a huge 40-foot putt on the last for a six-under 66 and one-stroke victory over Scotland’s Colin Montgomerie.

The four-time Major champion Els was playing three groups ahead of Montgomerie, and thought a lower score would have been needed for the win.

“I had 64 in mind. Especially on the final round, there were so many guys bunched,” said Els. “I was coming from six-under, I reckoned 14-under was maybe a good score, but then the conditions helped out and it became really tough. So, 66 just squeaked in there.”

Els also birdied the par-five 17th, holing an eight-footer as he closed his round with two gains in a row.

It was the second victory for Els on the Champions Tour, after winning the Hoag Classic in California in March.

Els, who turns 51 on Saturday said: “It’s a crazy game. A couple of weeks ago I missed a very short putt to get in a playoff and today I make a 40-footer. Figure that one out.”