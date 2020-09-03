Speedster Bohica looks too quick for the field

If punters need any reminding how good Michael Azzie is with sprinters, they need only cast their minds back to the outstanding career of National Currency. He won nine of his 13 races in this country and also enjoyed success in Dubai.

This does not mean that Azzie — now with son Adam at his side — is solely a sprint specialist. His record in graded races stands up to the closest examination.

However, the Randjesfontein-based trainer can clearly spot a horse likely to make the grade as a top sprinter and Bohica is the latest to fall into this category.

When Bohica took on Mr Flood in his latest race, the question posed by this writer to Mike Azzie was whether he felt the Summerhill-bred could down Lucky Houdalakis’s sprinter. The answer was in the affirmative and the son of Capetown Noir was backed in from 5-1 to 2-1. Some punters were obviously listening.

The Azzies decided to sidestep the Mercury Sprint, which included some of the country’s top speed merchants like Kasimir, Russet Air and Chimichuri Run. Good luck to the panel choosing the Equus Sprinter Of The Year.

Instead, Bohica heads for Turffontein on Saturday to contest the Spring Spree Stakes in which the opposition is far inferior to that he would have encountered at HollywoodbetsGreyville.

So the advice to those who have still got money after last weekend’s succession of shock results is to lump it on S’manga Khumalo once again.

The 2013 Vodacom July winning jockey is riding with a fierce determination — so much so that he might have a say in this season’s jockeys’ championship.

So what, if anything, can lower Bohica’s colours on Saturday. Perhaps his biggest handicap is a wide draw, but Rebel’s Champ is a serious racehorse when he is on song. However, he has to give Bohica 6.5kg, too tough a task in my book.

St John Gray is riding the crest of a wave, but even so his recent winner, Old Man Tyme, looks too close in the weights to Bohica. That leaves stablemate Oravar a definite each-way chance, and Sean Tarry’s runner Urban Rock.

Winning Form is a top guide for punters and they will be surprised to see in the book’s statistics to August 26 that champion trainer Sean Tarry does not feature in the top 30 in the national log.

It is probable that this doesn’t concern Tarry one iota — horses need to be given a break and the current hard going can result in them becoming jarred up.

Urban Rock has just 52kg — we shall have to see if Lyle Hewitson puts up any overweight — so he is receiving 4kg from Bohica, which brings him firmly into the picture.

Roy Magner’s horses seem to enjoy the current going and he sends out three runners — Pool Party, Dancing Queen and The Fifth Wave — in the supporting feature, the 1,200m Lady’s Stakes.

It is a certainty that Pool Party’s owner, Gerald Sadlier, partied with his friends after his mare’s most recent win, and another success is very much on the cards on Saturday.

Nevertheless, this column is going to row in with stablemate The Fifth Wave, who turned in a good performance when third behind Sheer Talent on her most recent appearance.

Mike de Kock will be delighted with MOD’s victory on Tuesday and has allowed himself a few days relaxation with the country’s wonderful wildlife. It’s back to work on Saturday and he will be hoping Gin Fizz can trouble the Magner trio.