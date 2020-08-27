‘Ruby’ out to spoil Kannemeyer’s Gold Cup party

When he travels to Greyville on Saturday, trainer Dean Kannemeyer might be humming Cher’s 1989 hit song “If I Could Turn Back Time”.

It was two years ago that Kannemeyer won the Gold Cup with It’s My Turn and — now eight years of age — the gelding is back for another crack at the marathon event.

The popular saying is that “age is just a number” and golf legend Gary Player has proved that. He teed up in the Masters — a tournament he has won three times — at the age of 73.

One could say Kannemeyer, 59, has a love affair with Greyville. He has won the Durban July three times, scoring with Dynasty (2003), Eyeofthetiger (2006) and Power King (2015).

It’s My Turn has proved a stable stalwart, but it was his excellent fifth in July’s Vodacom July which ensured he would be priced up favourite for the Gold Cup. He will be ridden by Sean Veale, who has been in the saddle for the gelding’s last three races.

Marchingontogether, trained by Gavin van Zyl and the mount of champion Warren Kennedy, is strongly fancied to land his biggest victory and a wide draw should not be too much of a handicap over 3,200m.

Nevertheless, I’m firmly in the camp of Imperial Ruby and agree with trainer Corné Spies that the four-year-old ticks many boxes. He has no stamina limitations having won the Gold Bowl at Turffontein and, in his last season, Piere Strydom will want to prove he’s the Jimmy Anderson (England’s resilient fast bowler) by winning a big race away from home.

Strydom, who has won the Durban July four times, missed July’s big race due to Covid-19 travel restrictions, but he has been in good form on the Highveld.

Of course, the Gold Cup offers punters a chance to back a long shot at a big price and my quartet of “roughies” are Dharma, Shenanigans, Flichity By Farr and Sunshine Silk.

Dharma, trained by Lucinda Woodruff, makes particular appeal following his good effort behind Dynasty’s Blossom in the Gold Vase. The gelding won the 2019 Winter Derby at Kenilworth (at 50-1!) and has a favourable draw and more than competent rider in Gareth Wright.

According to the betting, the Champions Cup is a match race between Do It Again and Rainbow Bridge, but Sean Tarry might put a spoke in the wheel on that prediction with his useful four-year-old Cirillo. The champion trainer also saddles Ikigai, but Gavin Lerena’s mount is likely to be the stable elect.

Kasimir is a worthy favourite for the Mercury Sprint and, despite a wide draw, will be a banker bet with many punters. It could pay to couple the Snaith speedster in the swinger with Ashley Fortune’s runner Invidia.

The four-year-old has turned in two fair efforts in his two outings since landing a big cheque in the CTS 1200 on Met day, and S’manga Khumalo rides him for the first time.

Tarry’s trio are all capable of taking top honours if producing their best form and one would be nervous to leave any of them out of jackpot or Pick 6 permutations. The latter pool is expected to reach R8m.

In the first race on the card — off at 11.40am — it might pay to have an each-way wager on Candice Bass-Robinson’s runner More Magic. Grant van Niekerk rides the five-year-old who finished close-up on his last start and is priced at 10-1.

GREYVILLE SELECTIONS

1st Race: (6) More Magic (11) Nexus (9) Hudoo Magic (8) Cat Daddy

2nd Race: (7) Ultra Magnus (5) Ishnana (8) Epic Dream (2) Celtic Voyager

3rd Race: (7) Springs Of Carmel (2) Ecstatic Green (5) Miracle Flight (3) Sweet Sensation

4th Race: (12) Pray For Rain (9) Erik The Red (5) Captain Morisco (2) Garrulous

5th Race: (12) Carolluma (4) Anything Goes (11) War Of Athena (5) Love Bomb

6th Race: (11) Tempting Fate (10) Portico (5) Catch TwentyTwo (4) Nourbese

7th Race: (9) Imperial Ruby (14) It’s My Turn (3) Dharma (15) Marchingontogether

8th Race: (10) Invidia (12) Kasimir (13) Chimichuri Run (6) Eden Roc

9th Race: (10) Cirillo (5) Do It Again (8) Rainbow Bridge (9) Golden Ducat

10th Race: (6) Miyabi Gold (12) Driving Miss Daisy (8) Victoria Paige (3) Kelpie

GOLD CUP BETTING

(Supplied by bookmaker Lance Michael)

5-2 It’s My Turn

3-1 Marchingontogether

10-1 Magnificent Seven

11-1 Imperial Ruby, Factor Fifty

15-1 Dark Moon Rising

16-1 Eyes Wide Open

20-1 Before Noon

25-1 Shenanigans, Sunshine Silk

33-1 Others