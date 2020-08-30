Little-known Gauteng jockey boots home two grade 1 winners

No big deal if a top jockey such as Anton Marcus, Lyle Hewitson or Warren Kennedy bags a grade 1 double at a race meeting, but it certainly is when the feat is achieved by a little-known 24-year-old.

Though Diego de Gouveia, who rode his first winner in May 2013, did not make the top 30 in the national log last season, he has held his own in Gauteng where the competition is strong.

On Saturday, he travelled to Hollywoodbets Greyville for just two rides — Anything Goes in the grade 1 Thekwini Stakes and SentbyDestiny in the grade 1 Premiers Champion Stakes. He won on both — the former was not a surprise, the latter was a shock.

Anything Goes, trained at Randjesfontein by Stuart Pettigrew, had notched three good wins in her home province, but this was the acid test against serious opposition.

The daughter of Var — won of three successes on the card for Varsfontein Stud — made full use of her favourable draw to maintain her unbeaten record and make her R275,000 purchase price look cheap.

“She showed how good she is today. I stuck to the inside rail as she is a bit green still. I’m honoured to have ridden [owner] Anton Marx’s first grade 1 winner,” enthused De Gouveia.

Interestingly, it was not the jockey’s first grade 1 success as he partnered Mike de Kock’s stayer Atyaab to victory in the 2019 Cape Derby.

However, with his mount SentByDestiny taking on males in the Premiers Champion Stakes a second grade 1 success looked wishful thinking. Nevertheless, trainer Candice Dawson must view Greyville as her lucky track as — after wins at the past three Durban July meetings — she came up trumps again with the R80,000 daughter of Master Of My Fate.

The 100th running of the Gold Cup will be remembered for the starting prices of the first three horses across the line — they were 40-1, 44-1 and 70-1. Little wonder the quartet returned a dividend of more than R700,000.

It is hardly surprising that the winner Paths Of Victory, trained by Gareth van Zyl and ridden by S’manga Khumalo, did not get a mention by pundits. The five-year-old’s form looked far inferior to the likes of It’s My Turn, Marchingontogether and Imperial Ruby.

That none of this trio managed to run a place is mind boggling — in fact, none of them got competitive at any stage of the race. Trainer Corné Spies must have looked on in disbelief as his Gold Bowl winner Imperial Ruby languished in last place under Piere Strydom and eventually beat only one rival home.

It’s My Turn, winner of the race in 2018, was the choice of the majority of tipsters after his good July run, but he is now eight years of age and his best days are clearly behind him.

Happily, the meeting ended on a happy note for the Spies stable with well-drawn Van Halen, ridden by Craig Zackey, proving too speedy for his rivals in the grade 1 WSB Mercury Sprint.

The top stables of Sean Tarry and Justin Snaith saddled one winner each — Tarry scoring with Ecstatic Green in the grade 2 Debutant Stakes and Snaith on the mark with Erik The Red in the grade 2 Umkhomazi Stakes. The latter was the first leg of a notable treble for Varsfontein Stud.