Lack of fans no bar for Serena in straight-sets win at US Open

New York — With no fans to cheer her on, Serena Williams was left to push herself to a record-breaking straight-sets victory in the first round of the US Open on Tuesday. The six-time champion did not need the help of a fan-filled Arthur Ashe Stadium to provide a lift during her 7-5 6-4 win over the 96th ranked Kristie Ahn.

But at some point during the next two weeks at Flushing Meadows, Williams, as she has instinctively done many times over the past two decades, will look to the stands for a turbo-boost and there will be none.

“I think the hardest is making sure you stay pumped,” said Williams, when asked about the lack of fans and big-crowd atmosphere. “For me it was clearly easy because I’m always overly passionate. I love being passionate. It’s what I’m best at.”

Running on empty will take on a whole new meaning at the Covid-19 affected US Open, where the boisterous energy provided by capacity crowds that pack tennis’s biggest stadium have in the past refilled fatigued players’ tanks.

While Williams was certainly not firing on all cylinders on Tuesday she began her US Open as she started 19 others — with a win — and improved her first round match record to 20-0. And even after 20 years there were still records to be broken, Williams collecting her 102nd US Open win to surpass the mark she shared with Chris Evert.

The record Williams covets, however, is equalling Margaret Court’s 24 Grand Slam titles. Down an early break in each set against Ahn on Tuesday, Williams constantly leant on her biggest weapon, her serve, to get her out of trouble, hammering down 13 aces and winning 32 of 38 first-serve points.

Mental toughness

But while her serve inflicted damage, her other weapons were not so sharp. And despite saying she was “super fit” Williams appeared fatigued. Though her court coverage was lacking, her power and experience were more than enough to see off the 28-year-old Ahn, who is still chasing a first career title.

Andy Murray’s mental toughness has never been in doubt but his victory over Yoshihito Nishioka in the first round delivered the surest sign yet the Scot is also physically capable of going the distance at a Major once more.

The 33-year-old Briton, who has twice had hip surgery, battled back from two sets down to win 4-6 4-6 7-6(5) 7-6(4) 6-4 in a gruelling 4hr 39 min marathon in his first singles appearance at a Slam since the 2019 Australian Open.

Murray’s last appearance at a Major ended in tears as he fell to Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in an epic five-setter in the first round in Melbourne, with the Scot headed for surgery and an uncertain future.

There were no tears on Tuesday, however. “I’ve just played a four-and-a-half hour match when I never thought I’d be able to,” Murray told reporters.

“I felt way better today at the end of that match than I did when I played Bautista in Australia. I’m not sitting here with my hip throbbing and aching. I’ll be able to sleep fine tonight.”

Reuters