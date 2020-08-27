Sport / Other Sport

Withdrawals will not devalue US Open, says Martina Navratilova

Six of the top 10 women players will not play in the tournament in New York

27 August 2020 - 17:12 Sudipto Ganguly
Picture: 123RF/luckybusiness
Picture: 123RF/luckybusiness

Mumbai — Martina Navratilova does not believe this year’s US Open titles will be of any less importance despite several top players withdrawing from the tournament due to the Covid-19 pandemic, the 18-time Grand Slam champion has said.

The women’s draw has seen six of the top 10 players, including holder Bianca Andreescu and world No 1 Ashleigh Barty, drop out of the August 31-September 13 US Open.

Men’s world No 2 Rafa Nadal will also not defend his title while former winner Stan Wawrinka has not travelled to New York for the hard court Grand Slam.

“I won’t view the winners differently, there won’t be an asterisk,” Navratilova told the BBC. “We know in the long term that 2020 is different but everybody is in the same situation and we will see who makes the most of it.”

American Serena Williams also said the dropouts will not take the shine off a potential record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title for her.

“It is obviously a bit easier for the winner because they don’t have that many top players there, especially on the women’s side,” Navratilova said. “But they didn’t put an asterisk at Wimbledon 1973 when most of the players didn’t play because of a boycott and they don’t put one by the Australian Open when a lot of the players didn’t go there.

“We don’t treat Marion Bartoli’s win at Wimbledon in 2013 any different even though she didn’t play anyone ranked higher than 17th, that’s just how the draw works out.

“You might have all the top players playing and the winner still might never have to play them.”

Reuters

Serena Williams powers through hearing fans in her head

Williams moves to third round of Western & Southern ahead of US Open
Sport
2 days ago

Andy Murray makes winning return at deserted stadium in New York

Three-times Grand Slam champion secures first victory of 2020 by beating Frances Tiafoe at the Western and Southern Open
Sport
4 days ago

Serena fights back to set up clash with Venus

Williams sisters to meet in second-round showdown at Top Seed Open
Sport
2 weeks ago

Johanna Konta hit by palpitations as she loses in Lexington

Third-seeded Briton needs medical attention in opening round of the Top Seed Open
Sport
2 weeks ago

Nadal’s absence from US Open adds twist to Goat race

Decision clears path for Djokovic to edge to within one of Spaniard’s Grand Slam tally as they chase Federer
Sport
3 weeks ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
Cricket SA fires controversial CEO Thabang Moroe
Sport / Cricket
2.
JOHN COCKAYNE: Many Golf clubs fail to build ...
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Smart money is on Lewis Hamilton at Spa
Sport / Other Sport
4.
VINCE VAN DER BIJL: Cricket must be determined to ...
Sport / Cricket
5.
Egan Bernal favoured to retain Tour title, but ...
Sport / Other Sport

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.