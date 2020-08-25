Sport / Other Sport

Serena Williams powers through hearing fans in her head

Williams moves to third round of Western & Southern ahead of US Open

25 August 2020
Serena Williams. Picture: REUTERS/JASON REED
Toronto — Serena Williams shook off some Covid-19 layoff rust to grind out a 7-6(6) 3-6 7-6(0) win over Dutch qualifier Arantxa Rus on Monday to move into the third round of the Western & Southern Open.

Williams’s matches are usually a huge draw card but with no fans allowed due to Covid-19 safety protocols there was an atmosphere of relief rather than excitement after her hard-fought victory.

“I was fine,” said Williams, when asked about playing without fans. “At one point I was pumping my fist and saying, ‘Come on’. I had a crowd in my head or something. It was actually funny to me. For me, it was like there was a crowd there.”

Japan’s Naomi Osaka, competing in her first WTA singles match since the season resumed, battled past Karolina Muchová 6-7(5) 6-4 6-2 to set up a clash with Dayana Yastremska. She was joined in the third round by former champion Victoria Azarenka, who staved off a late comeback attempt by Caroline Garcia to prevail 6-2 7-6(8).

By the time Williams arrived on court to face her 72nd-ranked opponent, she was the highest seed left in the women’s draw after Karolina Pliskova and Sofia Kenin, respectively, lost their opening matches on Sunday.

Two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova had also departed after a 2-6 7-5 6-2 defeat by Marie Bouzková and Williams needed to draw on all her experience as Rus put her through a near three-hour workout.

Monday marked the first exhausting day in what could be a three-week tennis marathon for the 38-year-old Williams, who will be bidding to end her long search for a record-equalling 24th Grand Slam title at the US Open.

Down 6-5 in the third set and with Rus serving for the match, a drained Williams looked down for the count but she picked herself up to break and force a deciding tiebreak.

She then moved in for the kill to win it 7-0. Despite showing signs of fatigue, Williams said she was ready to go. “I’m actually super fit and I’m super ready. I feel like I’m ready for anything.”

Reuters

