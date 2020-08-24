Sport / Other Sport

Pliskova and Kenin put out of US Open warm-up

French Open finalist Marketa Vondrousova continues her run of poor form

24 August 2020 - 17:13 Steve Keating
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK
Picture: 123RF/DEKLOFENAK

Toronto — The Western and Southern Open lost its top two women’s seeds on Sunday with No 1 Karolina Pliskova and No 2 Sofia Kenin crashing out of the US Open tune-up.

Czech Pliskova, who had a first-round bye, slammed down 11 aces but also committed nine double faults in a 7-5 6-4 defeat to Russia’s Veronika Kudermetova.

Australian Open champion Kenin also struggled to get going after the Covid-19 layoff, losing 6-1 7-6(7) to France’s Alize Cornet, who beat US wild card Catherine McNally 6-0 6-4 in the opening round, and who dropped just 10 points in the first set.

“It didn’t feel like I had any rhythm,” said Kenin. “I don’t know why I let that happen. I couldn’t feel the ball, like two sets. I don’t even know how I came back, to be honest. It was really frustrating.”

Marketa Vondrousova continued her run of poor form as the Czech 10th seed lost 6-3 6-7(3) 6-4 to German qualifier Laura Siegemund in a first-round clash. The 2019 French Open finalist Vondrousova, who also made a first-round exit at the WTA Tour’s restart in Palermo, was up a break 4-2 in the third and looking set for victory until Siegemund swept the last four games.

Estonian 12th seed Anett Konaveit, coming off a runner-up finish in Palermo, moved into the second round with a 6-3 6-1 win over Russian lucky loser Daria Kasatkina, while 14th seed Elise Mertens of Belgium thumped Swede Rebecca Peterson 6-0 6-2.

In the men’s draw, Greek fourth seed Stefanos Tsitsipas eased to a 6-1 6-3 second-round win over SA’s Kevin Anderson while seventh seed David Goffin sailed past Croatia’s Borna Coric 7-6(6) 6-4 into the third round.

Ninth seed Diego Schwartzman was a 7-6(2) 6-3 first-round winner over Norway’s Casper Rudd while 11th seeded Russian Karen Khachanov topped Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-4 6-4.

Bulgarian 14th seed Grigor Dimitrov disposed of Frenchman Ugo Humbert 6-3 6-4.

Reuters

Johnson soars to 11-shot win and top ranking

American's 30-under fell just one short of the PGA Tour record for most strokes under par
Sport
2 hours ago

Middendorp dismisses rumours about ‘forgotten’ Ntshangase

Chiefs coach rejects claims he is sidelining the talented midfielder
Sport
2 hours ago

Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.

Speech Bubbles

Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.

Most read

1.
JOHN COCKAYNE: If you want to see a meritocracy ...
Sport / Other Sport
2.
Miguel Oliveira wins MotoGP hit by horror crash
Sport / Other Sport
3.
Daniel Akpeyi remains keeper for season, says ...
Sport / Soccer
4.
Pirates huff and puff but fail to break down Cape ...
Sport / Soccer
5.
ICC bestows huge honour on Jacques Kallis
Sport / Cricket

Related Articles

SA judo mourns another tragic death

Sport / Other Sport

Safa and Jordaan demand apology from DA shadow sports minister

Sport / Soccer

No easy highveld return for champion jockey Kennedy

Sport / Other Sport

Bayern’s ‘brutal’ mental strength kept them on course for glory

Sport / Soccer

Published by Arena Holdings and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.