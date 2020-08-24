Sport / Other Sport

SA judo mourns another tragic death

24 August 2020 - 16:30 Mark Etheridge
Picture: 123RF/Olga Yastremska

Still floored by the tragic murder of SA and Commonwealth Championships gold medallist Preston Davids, SA judo has suffered a second blow to the solar plexus.

Another 2016 Commonwealth Championships gold medallist has died in tragic circumstances. Earl Blake was electrocuted while walking across a field in Port Elizabeth. 

Like Davids, the 20-year-old had also won multiple National Ranking Events competitions during his short career on the mat.

While Davids’s death earlier in August came at the hands of gangsters in Bellville South, Cape Town, Blake’s death was a by-product of another scourge of modern-day SA society: a lack of housing and municipal services.

His older sister Desiree, from Booysen Park in Port Elizabeth, explained: “Earl was walking across a field on the way to some shops. There were a few people who had set up camp in the field, informal shacks and dwellings.

“Someone called him, he turned around to answer, and in the corner of his eye he saw a piece of wire across his path and grabbed it instinctively. It was an illegal high-powered electricity connection and he was killed.”

Desiree, herself a national-class judoka who won Team SA’s first medal (in the under-57kg division) at the Region Five Games in Bulawayo in Zimbabwe six years ago, said her brother will be sorely missed.

“He was such a shining little star. He was the light in everyone’s life, the type of person who one could never get mad at. And in turn, he was just the same. He would never get mad with anyone, he’d always turn the other cheek.”

It was actually through her late brother that Desiree, now aged 24, first took up judo.

“I used to go and look after him and then gradually started doing judo myself.”

She says Earl, who won under-55kg gold at the Commonwealth Championships, was not only well versed in judo skills.

“He was also a very good footballer and went on a few club tours to Europe,” she said. However, health issues put his sports career on hold.

“He was diagnosed with a form of schizophrenia and struggled with that issue,” said Desiree. “But once he was on the right level of medication he was fine, from about two years ago.

“He was starting to get back into both his judo and football, but now this …”

Blake, who was busy enrolling for a course at Siyaya College in Port Elizabeth before the Covid-19 pandemic slowed things down, is survived by his parents, his sister and a younger sibling, and an 18-month-old child.

