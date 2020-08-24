The SA Football Association (Safa) and its president Danny Jordaan have given the DA’s shadow sports minister, Tsepo Mhlongo, an ultimatum to retract the “unfounded remarks and defamatory statements” he made a few months ago by Friday or face legal action.

The DA MP received a letter of demand from lawyers instructing him to apologise and withdraw statements he made about Jordaan in April.

But a defiant Mhlongo laughed off the letter on Monday and dismissed it as “a desperate attempt to silence me”.

He insisted he would not be intimidated and further argued that Safa should not use the organisation’s money to fight Jordaan’s battles.

“I will not retract any statement whatsoever. I will not be intimidated by Safa and Jordaan using federation money to take legal action against me.

“I will continue doing my job without fear or favour and within the confinement of my duties‚” said Mhlongo.

The spat began after Mhlongo called for Jordaan’s suspension in comments that were published in the media in the wake of a damning leaked report from former Safa acting CEO Gay Mokoena in April.

The report contained harsh criticism of how Jordaan allegedly rules Safa with an iron fist‚ and how dissent is apparently frowned upon within the organisation.

The row between Jordaan and Mokoena entered the political domain, with the DA in parliament calling for Jordaan’s head.

“The DA calls for his suspension and investigation into this matter to be conducted by reputable and independent legal practitioners. This will ensure that the findings and recommendations made to the Safa board on the future of Jordaan are objective and unquestionable. Breaking corporate governance principles means he is a one-man show, and that amounts to corruption tendencies,” Mhlongo said in April.

“The Safa [national executive committee] should be blamed for allowing itself to be part of maladministration. The whole [committee] deserves to be dissolved and disbanded altogether because it does not follow its own constitution. Jordaan is not fit to lead Safa in this era‚” he said.

Safa and Jordaan‚ through the lawyers‚ categorically denied the allegations and said the comments were made with the intention of defaming and to injure Jordaan’s reputation.

The lawyers said Mhlongo’s comments were understood by those who heard or read them to mean that Safa and its president Jordaan are corrupt‚ lack integrity and are involved in apparent maladministration of the organisation.

“As a result of your remarks and allegations‚ our clients have suffered‚ and continue to suffer, harm to their reputation.”

Safa and Jordaan demanded Mhlongo publicly withdraw his comments and post an apology on his social media platforms. They said the allegations by Mhlongo were “malicious‚ reckless and negligent”.