Lifting of travel restrictions will delight jockeys

Champion jockey in 2018/2019 Lyle Hewitson, the subject of a large wager to regain his title this season, is one of a handful of top riders who could be excused if they raised their glasses on Monday — perhaps a glass of wine or a beer as they celebrated the lifting of interprovincial travel restrictions imposed on them by the National Horseracing Authority.

Due to his decision to have stints in Hong Kong and Japan, Hewitson missed most of last season, which saw Warren Kennedy win his first championship with 209 winners.

However, one of Gauteng bookmaker Lance Michael’s clients is convinced Hewitson will top the log this term and has backed his opinion with a large bet.

“We laid a big strike on Hewitson at 2-1 and have since shortened him to 15-10. Some small nibbles on Kennedy but nothing substantial,” said Michael.

The other jockeys who will be relieved they will no longer be confined to one province include Kennedy, Greg Cheyne, Gavin Lerena, Muzi Yeni and Richard Fourie.

Though Kennedy invariably has a full book of rides in KwaZulu-Natal, he will have been able to watch only on TV as trainer Paul Peter — a huge source of his winners last season — has started the new campaign where he left off. He has bagged at least two winners at a number of meetings in recent weeks.

To ride in the Vodacom July and other feature races, Lerena opted to reside in KwaZulu-Natal for July. He missed many opportunities on the highveld, where his services are in big demand.

Lerena has had to miss the first two weeks of the season after picking up a 14-day suspension, so he would have been sidelined anyway. Now, however, he will be able to return to Gauteng and travel back to KwaZulu-Natal for the big meeting at HollywoodbetsGreyville on August 29.

Lerena is quoted at 3-1 for the jockeys’ title, with Cheyne (14-1), Fourie (14-1) and Yeni (16-1).

Yeni, whose motto is “Have saddle will travel”, has been unable to fly to courses around the country and, like Lerena, decided to stay in the province. He will be looking for good rides in the Gold Cup and Mercury Sprint on August 29.

The two Cape jockeys, Cheyne and Fourie, will now be able to commute from their home province and Cheyne, who rode 147 winners last season, will want to return to his happy hunting ground of Port Elizabeth as soon as possible.

Fourie, who is fifth in the 2019/2020 log with 94 winners, has ridden most of Justin Snaith’s team still in KwaZulu-Natal but will be keen to get his winners total rolling to suggest his price of 14-1 for the title might be generous.

• UK racing gurus at Timeform have thrown their weight behind the favourite, Ghaiyyath, in Wednesday’s grade 1 Juddmonte International at York. The race — worth £155,953 to the winner — is off at 4.15pm (SA time).

In an editorial, Timeform states: “Ghaiyyath now looks the finished article as a five-year-old. His performance at Sandown, which earned him a rating of 133, was the best we have seen this season and he will take all the beating if bringing his A game to York.”