KEVIN MCCALLUM: Brad Binder's got the memories, the form and an 'insane' bike Young SA rider is out to repeat the thrill he got from winning the MotoGP race in Czech city Brno

Brad Binder lost out on winning a trophy in his first motorbike race because of the man who played a huge part in ensuring he became SA’s first MotoGP race winner in Brno last weekend.

His father, Trevor, was a motorbike racer himself and began taking his oldest son to the track when he was five or six years old, Binder remembers.