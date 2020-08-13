A good week for Brad Binder
A good week
You don’t need to be a petrolhead to enjoy the news that Potchefstroom-born Brad Binder became the first SA rider to win a MotoGP race after taking gold at the Czech Grand Prix this weekend — and the first novice to win since 2013.
Heaven knows, South Africans need some good news right now, and even SA President Cyril Ramaphosa was moved to offer his congratulations to the 24-year-old: "We share in his elation and look forward to his long and successful career at the top of his sport." We second that.
A bad week
Not content to keep the local media on the shortest of leashes, Tanzanian President John Magufuli has issued new rules that will silence critical foreign voices in the country. Under the regulations, local media are barred from airing foreign content without the approval of the relevant minister. And local journos may not meet foreign journalists without a government minder present. No doubt it’s a move that will favour Magufuli in the upcoming presidential election. With this, his descent into despotism is all but complete.
Would you like to comment on this article or view other readers' comments?
Register (it’s quick and free) or sign in now.
Please read our Comment Policy before commenting.