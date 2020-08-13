A good week for Brad Binder

A good week

You don’t need to be a petrolhead to enjoy the news that Potchefstroom-born Brad Binder became the first SA rider to win a MotoGP race after taking gold at the Czech Grand Prix this weekend — and the first novice to win since 2013.

Heaven knows, South Africans need some good news right now, and even SA President Cyril Ramaphosa was moved to offer his congratulations to the 24-year-old: "We share in his elation and look forward to his long and successful career at the top of his sport." We second that.