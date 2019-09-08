Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei runs fastest women’s half-marathon

London — Kenya’s Brigid Kosgei ran the fastest half-marathon by a woman on Sunday, winning the Great North Run in a time of 1hr 4min 28sec.

Her time was 23sec quicker than the world record set in 2017 by fellow Kenyan Joyciline Jepkosgei, but the course in the northeast of England is not eligible for records.

Kosgei, who won the 2018 London Marathon, led a Kenyan sweep of the top three places, with Magdalyne Masai second (1:07:36) and Linet Masai third (1:07:44).

Mo Farah won the men’s elite race for a record sixth successive year as he warms up to defend his Chicago Marathon title in October.

Four-time Olympic champion Farah, 36, was pushed hard by Tamirat Tola, but proved too strong in the final kilometre for the Ethiopian, finishing the 21km course in 59min 7sec and winning by 6sec. Abdi Nageeye of the Netherlands was third (59:55).

Farah, a two-time Olympic champion in both the 5,000m and 10,000m, is aiming to establish himself among the world’s elite marathon runners. He claimed his first marathon title in 2018 when he won in Chicago in 2:05:11 — a European record.

“I’ve really enjoyed it but the past couple of years has been in the middle of marathon preparation. It was good to test myself,” Farah said after his victory on Sunday.

“Things are looking good and I’m happy with the win.

“Tokyo [2020 Olympics] is definitely on the cards — as an athlete you always want to represent your country.

“You just have to take it one year at a time. Hopefully, come Tokyo time, we will be in the mix.”

AFP