Running into oblivion and beyond

This is, surely, running towards either enlightenment or insanity.

Is there a price to pay? “Yes,” says Stevens, “but the mind and the body are so forgiving. Within five or six days of completing an ultra, despite knowing that I’m shattered and that I went through hell, I’m ready for the next one.”

Taylor is reluctant to generalise by categorising this attitude negatively, as an obsession. “Humans as a species are unusually habit-forming.” As a scientist, she understands running as a form of spirituality: “There are times when running changes you, and times when you change running.”

A clear conclusion is that ultra-running facilitates the Holy Grail of absolute self-awareness, exposing your fallibilities, stripping you to your core. This must be what extreme runners mean when they say an event breaks them; my interpretation is that at those moments their entire life is distilled into a physical sensation combining agony and euphoria, and a meta-feeling amalgamating all shades of desperation, fear and hope.

Even in my immature involvement in running, doing distances nowhere near those described in The Rise of the Ultra Runner, I occasionally experience some kind of journey. Sometimes, paradoxically, it includes a surfeit of snot but a drying up of saliva, making breathing difficult and speech impossible. Or, a sudden surge of involuntary tears.

This could be a catharsis, or a purgatory meditative plain, a metaphor for life, “with all its ups and downs, its struggles and revivals”, as Finn writes. Or is it simply exhaustion, triggering a rail-and-rattle of emotional release: confusion, despair, elation, a rush of endorphins and then a descent into a fog of senselessness?

In discovering one’s soul this way, maybe extreme running brings some as close to God as they can get in real life. Literally, ultra events become a test of one’s earthly limits.

A few weeks after reading Finn’s book, I meet Stevens again. He rambles on about his training, upcoming events, injuries, new goals. And all the benefits. By now, I’m only half-listening, dreaming about doing this myself. Wondering if I can.