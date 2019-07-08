MARIKA SBOROS: Human endurance does not have limitless boundaries

The idea that to lose weight and boost health we just need to “eat less and move more” is a staple of medical and dietetic advice worldwide.

It is the so-called Cico (calories-in, calories-out) theory of energy metabolism, the foundation on which weight loss and health advice rests.

According to the theory, weight-loss benefits accrue for hours even after physical activity ceases. That’s courtesy of the energy-burning fire of metabolism that physical activity generates.

It’s why so many of us run marathons and ultra-endurance events, such as the Two Oceans and Comrades. We believe that the more we exercise, the more calories we burn.

A small new US study in Science Advances challenges that paradigm in its entirety.

The study defines the limits of “the realm of what’s possible for humans”, senior study author Herman Pontzer, an associate professor of evolutionary anthropology at Duke University, said in a media release.

It shows that we may all have a finite pool from which we can draw energy, and that the limits of human performance may rest in the gut – in particular, how many calories the gut can process.

The study, titled “Extreme events reveal an alimentary limit on sustained maximal human energy expenditure”, builds on a small but growing body of research that overturns conventional thinking about metabolism, calories and energy use.

The study authors measured daily calories burnt by six runners who ran six marathons a week for five months. The runners took part in the 2015 Race Across the USA, a 4,828km once-off event from California to Washington, DC.

The researchers compared their data to other feats of human endurance that require extreme amounts of energy, including punishing 161km trail races and pregnancy.

During the study period, the researchers found that the runners could burn calories only up to 2.5 times their resting metabolic rate. This is similar to the other extreme endurance events, showing that as we increase the number of days of exercise, our ability to maintain extremely high levels of energy expenditure declines, plateauing at about 2.5 times the resting metabolic rate.

Athletes who hauled 226kg sleds across Antarctica for days in sub-freezing temperatures or cycled the Tour de France, for example, all had the same response. This means that the longer and harder the exercise, the fewer calories the body may be able to dedicate to exercise.