Plum July draws for De Kock’s runners

Hawwaam, the 17-10 favourite for the 2019 Vodacom Durban July (grade 1, R4.25m), drew very well at No 3 when the barrier positions were unveiled at a unique public event at the Gateway shopping centre in Umhlanga Rocks on Tuesday.

The race, scheduled for July 6 at Greyville, drew 20 runners (including two emergency acceptors) and is widely regarded as one of the strongest July fields of the past decade.

Hawwaam’s trainer, Mike de Kock, was on hand to draw another good number for his other runner Barahin, who got No 8 and will jump from more or less the middle of the field.

De Kock said this week he gives this improving runner a big chance of upsetting the favourites at the weights. Barahin is set to carry only 53kg as opposed to Hawwaam’s 56kg and the 60kg allocated to Do It Again, the 2018 winner.

“We are very pleased with our runners and their gate positions. Do it Again won this race from draw 15 last year and he has gate No 10 this year. It’s a great race, the best in years,” tweeted trainer Justin Snaith.

Rainbow Bridge, the other sort-priced runner at 5-1, will jump from gate No 4, which gives punters who enjoy backing favourites a good chance all round in 2019.

Draws are normally also significant on the Vaal’s classic track, where nine races will be decided on Thursday. Most exotic bet players will be relying on Barend Botes-trained Crown Guardian to beat his opposition in an Assessment Plate (race 5), for which he is the highest rated, a full six merit points above his nearest rival.

There will also be interest in newcomer Marara Sea (race 4), a son of Soft Falling Rain, and the brilliant grade 1-winning mare Alboran Sea, who also raced for the partnership of owners Mary Slack and Michael Javett. Bookmakers are taking no chances and have priced up Marara Sea at 5-2 to make a winning debut.

Gavin Lerena, booked to ride Marmara Sea, has two other good chances on Opera (race 7) and the eight-year-old Sleepinseattle (race 8), who has dropped down the handicap to a level at which he will be competitive.

Vaal Selections, Tuesday

Race 1: (1) Blue Spark (3) Enrique (12) Swagger Jagger (7) Perfectly Putt

Race 2: (1) Orchid Star (2) Blanco (5) Verdi (3) Zabarjad

Race 3: (9) At Your Request (14) Swept Off My Feet (11) Miss Lexi (7) Charlie’s Jet

Race 4: (11) Marmara Sea (10) Irrevocable Dream (1) Pidgeon Rock (9) Gunner Runner

Race 5: (1) Crown Guardian (4) Big Blue Marble (7) Captain’s Reward (2) Snow Boarding

Race 6: (3) Moshav (11) Seventh Son (6) Ice Eater (13) Heywot

Race 7: (3) Opera (5) Elbi (1) Casual Wear (2) Lily Theresa

Race 8: (8) Sleepinseattle (11) In The Game (3) Private Ruler (1) Gone With The Wind

Race 9: (6) Mutrib (1) War Legend (2) Knight Owl (5) Slay The Dragon