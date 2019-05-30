Telecaster bids to thwart Irish challenge in Derby

The Good Friday Agreement was signed some 21 years ago, but there is still not a lot of love lost between England and Ireland.

That is certainly the case in sport, with rugby Tests pretty fierce affairs. And it is the scenario at Epsom on Saturday when a couple of English trainers hope to prevent Irish champion trainer Aidan O’Brien from winning the prestigious Investec Derby.

O’Brien had eight horses entered at the declaration stage on Monday, headed by 5-2 favourite Sir Dragonet, unbeaten in two starts this season. Next in the market is stablemate Broome at 11-4 and he has also won twice this term.

Of the O’Brien army, it is Anthony Van Dyck — named after a 17th century Flemish painter (1599-1641) — who has considerable each-way appeal. There was plenty to like about his win in the lead-up to a race, which carries a winner’s purse of £921,538.

The main English hope is Dante Stakes winner Telecaster, who certainly impressed in the York race in which he downed the favourite, Too Darn Hot. This correspondent has witnessed some top performances on the Knavesmire, including Frankel’s win in the Juddmonte, and it had to be viewed as an excellent trial for Saturday’s race.

The Telecaster camp then had to decide whether to stump up £85,000 to supplement their horse into the Derby. They finally did so last Monday, prompting bookies to shorten the colt’s price to 5-1.

What was notable at York was the way Telecaster kicked on strongly over the final 200m, which suggested he will have no problem with the Derby distance of a mile and a half (2,400m).

Champion jockey Sylvester de Souza is confident of a big run from Bangkok, who beat Telecaster in a race at Doncaster in 2018. He said: “Victory in the Derby would be a great moment for me. I’m still the boy from Brazil and it would be great to be the first Brazilian to win it.”

We look poised for an intriguing contest in this historic race and — provided the race hasn’t come too soon after his York success — Telecaster should give his supporters a great run for their money.

* Bookmakers have priced up dual grade 1 winner Hawwaam deep in the red at 1-3 for Saturday’s grade 1 Daily News over 2,000m at Greyville. But Joey Ramsden, trainer of 9-2 second favourite Twist Of Fate, reckons his runner is not out of it.

Ramsden said on Wednesday: “We grassed him last Thursday and he went really nicely in his last serious bit of work this morning. I like him a lot for Saturday. He has had a great prep going into it with no problems. I am sure it is the same with Hawwaam and it looks like being a fabulous contest.”

Hawwaam’s trainer, Mike de Kock, commented: “Hawwaam’s work has been excellent. He will be leaving from Randjesfontein to Durban on Friday. Win or lose, I know we have a top horse. We are ready!”

The Daily News is one of the most reliable traditional pointers to the outcome of the Vodacom Durban July, scheduled for July 6.

Greyville selections, Saturday

Race 1: (3) Montreal Mist (4) Purple Persuasion (5) Blonde Babe (6) Cantana Choir

Race 2: (1) She’s A Crusade (3) Makhet (10) Mission Beach (7) Bling A Ding Ding

Race 3: (5) Sail Smartly (7) Bold Phoenix (6) Binary Star (1) Pickawinner

Race 4: (4) Chantyman (1) Quinlan (7) Goliath Heron (2) Filippo

Race 5: (11) Silva’s Bullet (1) Noble Secret (4) Silver Rose (3) Roy’s Riveira

Race 6: (3) Return Flight (5) Blossom (1) Front and Centre (2) Santa Clara

Race 7: (1) Hawwaam (2) Twist Of Fate (7) Charles (3) Bunker Hunt

Race 8: (5) Crown Towers (4) Shogun (1) Protea Paradise (2) Kapen Pride

Race 9: (8) Mashari (7) Cat Daddy (1) Priceless Ruler (9) Duc D’Orange